Nelson County’s comprehensive plan through 2042 ready for public review, comments

Nelson County is inviting residents to take part in two public hearings to review the Nelson 2042 Comprehensive Plan before it is adopted in April.

The first public hearing will be conducted with the Nelson County Planning Commission on Jan. 31, at 7 p.m. The second will be conducted with the Nelson County Board of Supervisors on March 20, also at 7 p.m. Both meetings will take place at Nelson County High School, located at 6919 Thomas Nelson Highway, in Lovingston.

“As designed, this process has been an inclusive community effort. From the diagnostic analysis of Nelson County’s existing comprehensive plan, to analysis of the existing conditions, along with robust input surveys, public workshops and listening sessions, we created a vision and goals,” said Dylan Bishop, Nelson County Director of Planning and Zoning. “The plan chapters and implementation strategies are complete. Now it is time for public review and refinement with these two public hearings.”

Timeline for adoption

Jan. 24: The planning commission will review the current draft at their regular meeting on Jan. 24.

Jan. 31: A public hearing to review the plan will be held with the planning commission.

Feb. 28: The planning commission will review comments and make a recommendation on the plan to the Board of Supervisors at their regular meeting on Feb. 28.

March 12: The Board of Supervisors will review the planning commission's recommendation at their regular meeting on March 12, prior to their public hearing.

March 20: A public hearing will be held with the Nelson County Board of Supervisors.

April 9 or later: Final adoption of the plan is not scheduled until at least the board's regular meeting on April 9.

A comprehensive plan is a broad statement about the community, looking 10 to 20 years ahead. It includes specific goals and strategies to achieve the goals set forth in the plan. The comprehensive plan addresses land use, development, natural environment, transportation and resource utilization in the unincorporated areas of Nelson County. The policies defined in the plan will guide the county’s future direction and priorities for growth, services and land use regulation.

The new plan builds on the 2014 comprehensive plan with public input, data collection, visioning, goal definition and strategies to ensure that the plan translates into action.

The plan includes demographic analysis of the county and contains chapters on land use, environment, housing, transportation and community facilities.

To review the plan or for more information about the process, visit www.nelson2042.com.