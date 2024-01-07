Nelson County: Body found in burning car this morning; identity of deceased person is unknown

An unidentified person is dead after deputies found a body in a vehicle destroyed by fire this morning in Nelson County.

According to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Norwood Road near the intersection of Richmond Highway in the Gladstone area. Deputies found a vehicle sitting off Norwood Road which had been destroyed by fire. The fire was still smoldering but was otherwise extinguished.

The fire department also responded to the scene.

An unknown individual was located inside the vehicle.

The body has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for identification.

The investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has information on the event, call Captain Connor Tobin at (434) 263-7050.