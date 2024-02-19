Countries
Home Nebraska study questions safety of guardrails on American highways
US & World

Nebraska study questions safety of guardrails on American highways

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
road interstate
(© monticellllo – stock.adobe.com)

Guardrails along America’s highways are intended to stop vehicles from leaving the roadway and save lives.

But, a new study from the University of Nebraska reveals that America’s cars are too heavy for guardrails.

Funded by the U.S. Army, the study examined the impact of electric vehicles. Road testing was done at the university which has a Midwest Roadside Safety Facility designed for metal barriers. The Midwest Guardrail System (MGS) is familiar on America’s highways and consists of a beam with a dip running horizontally along the middle.

“It’s the most frequently used guardrail system, because it’s the cheapest to install and maintain,” University of Nebraska engineering professor Cody Stolle told Slate. He noted that all 50 states use MGS.

The system was designed to withstand vehicles weighing up to 5,000 pounds, but many of today’s trucks and SUVs weigh more. Electric vehicles (EVs) can weigh as much as 30 percent more than gas-powered vehicles. The batteries alone in EVs can weigh more.

The Nebraska study concluded that the current guardrail system cannot withstand the weight of heavier vehicles. In October 2023, an empty 2022 Rivian R1T truck, which weighs 7,000 pounds, was directed toward a guardrail at 62 mph at a 25-degree angle. The scenario mimicked common highway crashes in America. The truck destroyed the guardrail, passed through it and struck a concrete barrier installed to stop the test vehicle.

On the bright said, according to Stolle, passengers in the vehicle would be protected because interior damage “was very low.” However, guardrails in the real world are usually in place to prevent vehicles from dropping off a steep incline, a scenario which would pose greater risk to passengers.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

