Mother and daughter bond explored in Stuarts Draft High production of ‘Freaky Friday’

Based on Dean Pitchford’s original screenplay, Stuarts Draft High School will present Disney’s “Freaky Friday” Thursday, March 7 to Sunday, March 10, 2024.

The school’s spring musical theater production is a fun and energetic must-see show. One freaky Friday, an overworked mother and her teenage daughter magically swap bodies and have only one day to put all right again. Audience members will remember the 2003 Disney movie starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, but the musical is actually based on the 1972 novel by Mary Rodgers. A 1976 film starred Jodie Foster and Barbara Harris.

By spending a day in each other’s shoes, mother and daughter come to appreciate one another’s struggles, learn self-acceptance and realize the immeasurable love and mutual respect that bond a mother and daughter.

Freaky Friday is directed by Amy Neal Bussey, with musical direction by Katie Glydewell, and choreography by Kayla Chonoles. Starring Ally Brement as Ellie, Alandra Nice as Katherine, Toby Cramer as Mike, Ryder Talley as Adam, and Casey Cramer and Rebecca Bussey

alternating in the role of Fletcher. The cast is rounded out by more than 50 students in the cast, crew and orchestra pit who all bring incredible magic and energy to the show. A live pit orchestra brings the music to the production.

Online ticket prices are $15 for premium seats, $12 for adults, and $10 for students. Show times are Thursday, March 7, Friday, March 8 and Saturday, March 9 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 10 at 3 p.m. Tickets at the door are $20 for premium seats, $17 for adults and $10 for students.

For more information, call Stuarts Draft High School, 1028 Augusta Farms Rd., Stuarts Draft, at 540-946-7600.