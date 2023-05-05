More older adults eligible for coupons to farmers markets with expansion of program

A new two-year expansion plan makes it possible for more older adults with limited income to be eligible to receive $50 in coupons to purchase fresh food at local farmers markets.

The Farm Market Fresh for Seniors Program is sponsored by the Valley Program for Aging Services (VPAS), the Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services and the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Older adults with limited incomes may be eligible for $5 more than last year in coupons to purchase locally grown fruits, vegetables and herbs from participating farmers at the Staunton and Waynesboro Farmers Markets, and at Project GROWS Mobile Market.

“This program helps to improve the health and nutrition of our older neighbors.” VPAS Regional Director Janice Gentry said. “VPAS is very excited to be able to offer the coupons to more people in our area thanks to the expanded funding.”

The program supports local farmers and farmers markets in the Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro region, and is supported by the USDA Food and Nutrition Service.

Individuals must be 60 years of age or older and live in Staunton, Augusta County or Waynesboro to qualify. Income limits increased substantially with the two-year expansion plan. Monthly income limits for 2023 are no more than $2,248 (single) or $3,040 (couple). Individuals cannot be an immediate family member or live with a participating farm market vendor. Only one coupon book per eligible senior or two coupon books per eligible couple per Market Season will be permitted.

Coupons are available on a limited, first come, first served basis, and are valid June1 through November18. VPAS will distribute coupons from its office at 325 Pine Avenue in Waynesboro after June 1. Call 540-949-7141 for further information about how to apply for and receive the coupons.

Coupons will also be distributed at the following locations for one day only: