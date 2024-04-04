Countries
Public Safety, Virginia

Missing person alert: Shenandoah County authorities searching for missing man

Chris Graham
Published date:

Benjamin Tucker Mace The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing 34-year-old Mount Jackson man.

Benjamin Tucker Mace was last seen at 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

Mace is believed to be traveling in a Silver 2012 Subaru Impreza with VA tag: VRT4927.

Mace is potentially armed.

He has a surgical scar on his left ankle, and was last seen wearing black Nike sneakers with a white swoosh, black shorts, and a black shirt.

If you have seen or have any information on Mace’s whereabouts, contact the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office at 540-459-6100.

