Missing person alert: Roanoke Police looking for missing 16-year-old male

The Roanoke Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 16-year-old.

Jayshaun Smith was last seen in Roanoke on Nov. 24. According to his family, he may be in the company of an adult black female. Photos of the two have been shared on social media.

His family believes he could be in Virginia, North Carolina, or Atlanta.

Smith has tattoos of “NO RISK”, “100”, and “DREAM CHASER” on his right arm.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Roanoke City Police Department at 540-853-2212.