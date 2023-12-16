Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Missing person alert: Roanoke Police looking for missing 16-year-old male
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Missing person alert: Roanoke Police looking for missing 16-year-old male

Chris Graham
Published date:

Jayshaun SmithThe Roanoke Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 16-year-old.

Jayshaun Smith was last seen in Roanoke on Nov. 24. According to his family, he may be in the company of an adult black female. Photos of the two have been shared on social media.

His family believes he could be in Virginia, North Carolina, or Atlanta.

Smith has tattoos of “NO RISK”, “100”, and “DREAM CHASER” on his right arm.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Roanoke City Police Department at 540-853-2212.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 VADOC closing Augusta Correctional Center, two other state prisons, in 2024
2 Gov. Glenn Youngkin announces strategy to improve youth mental health in Virginia
3 Augusta County leader on deputy assault allegations: ‘I got my butt beat for not listening’
4 Risk American families, workers cannot afford: Spanberger pushes USPS on mail delivery delays
5 Warner, Kaine address issues with proposed Alexandria pro-sports arena deal

Latest News

Basketball, Sports

Live Coverage: #22 Virginia hosts Northeastern in exam break return game

Chris Graham
police crime tape at crime scene
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Arlington County: Police investigate Arlington Mill stabbing that injured three

Chris Graham

Arlington County Police are investigating a stabbing in the Arlington Mill neighborhood on Friday evening that left three people injured.

road
Local

Staunton District Traffic Alert: Road work schedule for week of Dec. 18-22

Chris Graham

VDOT has updated its list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton transportation district during the coming weeks.

thanksgiving toast alcohol holiday food wine
Climate

Roddy Scheer: What to do about food, packaging waste from holidays

Roddy Scheer
road
Local

Culpeper District Traffic Alert: Road work schedule for week of Dec. 18-22

Chris Graham
israel gaza
Politics, U.S. & World

Alon Ben-Meir: The current Netanyahu-led government was born in sin

Alon Ben-Meir
guns
Politics, U.S. & World

Robert C. Koehler: Once you start killing, it’s hard, unfortunately, to stop killing

Robert C. Koehler

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy