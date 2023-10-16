Countries
Missing person alert: Police seek info on Roanoke County man last seen on Oct. 8
Police, Virginia

Chris Graham
Published date:

Lyle (Preston) DudleyThe Roanoke County Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 40-year-old male.

Lyle (Preston) Dudley was last seen on Oct. 8. Dudley went to meet a friend at Starbucks at Valley View Mall, and sent a text to his mother saying he would be home shortly, but never arrived.

Dudley is driving a gray 2013 Nissan Juke with Virginia tags TMR5980. Both ears are pierced, and he has a wing tattoo between his shoulder blades.

He has several medical conditions that require medication that he has been without.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Roanoke County Police Department at 540-562-3265. Case #23-072980

