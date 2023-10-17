Missing person alert: Lynchburg Police searching for missing, endangered 16-year-old girl

The Lynchburg Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 16-year-old.

Ella Christine Alexander was last seen at 8:10 p.m. on Monday at the Lynchburg Group Home on Florida Avenue in Lynchburg.

She was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and maroon pants.

Alexander has multiple tattoos: “Dreamer” with a star on her upper back, “V;ctory” on her right forearm, “Let TThe hem” on her left collarbone, a cow on her right thigh, and a Medusa tattoo.

Alexander has several medical conditions that require medication that she does not have with her. She may need medical attention.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-847-1602.