Missing person alert: Louisa authorities searching for missing 12-year-old boy

Update: Thursday, 8:45 p.m. Shon Rollins has been located and is safe, according to a report from The Aware Foundation.

The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office requests the public’s assistance in locating a missing 12-year-old.

Shon Rollins was last seen walking in the intersection of Summers Landing and Tisdale in Louisa at approximately 12:15 pm on Thursday. He was last seen wearing a multi-colored sweatshirt and carrying a Paw Patrol Backpack.

Rollins has a scar above his right eye and is believed to be wearing a gold necklace with a black cross.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Shon Rollins, please get in touch with the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 967-1234, or anonymously at (800) 346-1466.