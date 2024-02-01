Countries
Missing person alert: Authorities looking for Alleghany County man last seen on Jan. 25
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Missing person alert: Authorities looking for Alleghany County man last seen on Jan. 25

Chris Graham
Published date:

Benjamin BakerThe Alleghany County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man last seen on Jan. 25.

Benjamin Doron Baker was last seen at the Buckhorn Country Store in Clifton Forge, and the BP Station in Covington. He was wearing red and black plaid pajama pants and a white hooded shirt.

Baker would possibly be traveling in the white pickup with VA tag # TRP-2236.

Baker was experiencing a nervous breakdown when he was last seen. He has bipolar disorder with psychotic tendencies, and he does not have his medications with him.

If you have seen him or know where he is, please contact the Alleghany County Sherriff’s Department at 540-965-1770 or 911.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

