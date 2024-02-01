Missing person alert: Authorities looking for Alleghany County man last seen on Jan. 25

The Alleghany County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man last seen on Jan. 25.

Benjamin Doron Baker was last seen at the Buckhorn Country Store in Clifton Forge, and the BP Station in Covington. He was wearing red and black plaid pajama pants and a white hooded shirt.

Baker would possibly be traveling in the white pickup with VA tag # TRP-2236.

Baker was experiencing a nervous breakdown when he was last seen. He has bipolar disorder with psychotic tendencies, and he does not have his medications with him.

If you have seen him or know where he is, please contact the Alleghany County Sherriff’s Department at 540-965-1770 or 911.