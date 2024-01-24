Countries
Health, Virginia

Milestone enrollment: Virginia Marketplace enrollees increased by nearly 14 percent for 2024

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
(© Maksym Yemelyanov – stock.adobe.com)

More than 400,000 Virginians signed up for health care coverage during the first open enrollment period for Virginia’s Insurance Marketplace from November 1, 2023 to January 16, 2024.

The number of health insurance enrollments in Virginia increased by nearly 14 percent from 2023 and marked a major milestone for Virginia’s new state-based exchange and its mission to offer health care plans that meet the needs of its residents.

Virginia’s Insurance Marketplace was created by Virginia for Virginians. The Health Benefit Exchange, a division of the State Corporation Commission, operates Virginia’s Insurance Marketplace.

“From the beginning, our goal was to create a marketplace that was easy to use and connected Virginians and their families to health care coverage they can depend on,” said Keven Patchett, director of the Virginia Health Benefit Exchange. “We look forward to increasing our impact in the future — both by reaching more Virginians and by connecting enrolled Virginians to other programs they may be eligible for.”

Virginia’s Insurance Marketplace launched on November 1, 2023, and replaced HealthCare.gov for all Virginians. The Marketplace provides a variety of resources for residents to search for affordable health care coverage.

“We would like to thank Virginia certified insurance agents, navigators, and assisters for their tremendous work in helping to enroll Virginians across the Commonwealth. We would also like to thank Virginia carriers for their partnership in ensuring a smooth transition as well as our state agency partners, including the Department of Medical Assistance Services and the Department of Social Services, for their efforts to coordinate our operational processes effectively to promote continuity of coverage,” Patchett said.

Marketplace plans provide quality, comprehensive coverage. All health insurance plans include free preventative services and guarantee coverage for preexisting conditions. Every health plan offered covers the 10 essential health benefits required by law, which include doctor visits, hospitalization and prescription services. In Virginia, consumers have a wide array of options to find a plan that best fits their needs.

Although the Open Enrollment Period has ended, Virginians who experience a Qualifying Life Event such as having a baby or losing health insurance coverage during 2024 may be eligible to enroll from January 17 to October 31 during a Special Enrollment Period. The next Open Enrollment Period for coverage starting in 2025 will take place from November 1, 2024 to January 15, 2025.

For additional help — either online or in person — Virginians can access:

  • The Marketplace Help Center can connect Virginians to someone either in person or on the phone. Free translation services are also available.
  • The FAQ page answers some of the most common questions about the Marketplace.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

