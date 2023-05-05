Countries

newsmid atlantic territory wrestling set to return to elkton for may 13 show
Sports

Mid Atlantic Territory Wrestling set to return to Elkton for May 13 show

Chris Graham
Published date:
extreme horsemen
Photo: MATW

Mid Atlantic Territory Wrestling is set to return to East Rock High School in Elkton on Saturday, May 13, with a card of six matches, featuring former NWA, ECW and WWE star CW Anderson.

Anderson and his Extreme Horsemen tag partner, Preston Quinn, will face The Tarr Dynasty, Chris Tarr and Aden Chambers, in a grudge match.

Other matches include “The Golden Gladiator,” Anthony Athens, facing off with Dustin Tarr, “Syrian Assassin” Vaziri Hassan going one-on-one with Ace Montana, and tag action pitting The Real Life Freaks against Whiskey Business.

Ringside tickets are $20 each, general admission $15.

Proceeds to benefit The Rec in Luray and the RCBL Elkton Blue Sox.

Click here to see the full summer schedule for MATW.

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

