Mid Atlantic Territory Wrestling set to return to Elkton for May 13 show

Mid Atlantic Territory Wrestling is set to return to East Rock High School in Elkton on Saturday, May 13, with a card of six matches, featuring former NWA, ECW and WWE star CW Anderson.

Anderson and his Extreme Horsemen tag partner, Preston Quinn, will face The Tarr Dynasty, Chris Tarr and Aden Chambers, in a grudge match.

Other matches include “The Golden Gladiator,” Anthony Athens, facing off with Dustin Tarr, “Syrian Assassin” Vaziri Hassan going one-on-one with Ace Montana, and tag action pitting The Real Life Freaks against Whiskey Business.

Ringside tickets are $20 each, general admission $15.

Proceeds to benefit The Rec in Luray and the RCBL Elkton Blue Sox.

