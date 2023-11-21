Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Meteorologist, broadcast journalist to lead City of Staunton communications team
Local

Meteorologist, broadcast journalist to lead City of Staunton communications team

Crystal Graham
Published date:

josh knight staunton communicationsJosh Knight has been named the engagement and communications manager for the City of Staunton and will assume his new role with the city on Jan. 2.

“I am pleased to bring someone with Josh’s diverse background onboard as staunton’s engagement and communications manager,” said Staunton City Manager Leslie Beauregard. “Throughout his career he has demonstrated a passion for community engagement and connecting with people that is absolutely critical to the success of our City’s engagement and communication program.  I believe Josh will tell our city’s story well.”

Before coming to the City of Staunton, Knight was the chief meteorologist at WACH Fox TV in Columbia, S.C., where he managed a team of meteorologists.

Knight was also an on-air meteorologist at WJLA ABC7 TV in Washington, D.C., WKRC Local 12 in Cincinnati, Ohio, and at WHSV-TV3 in Harrisonburg.

He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in communication from the University of Miami.

“I am thrilled to join the dedicated team in Staunton in a role that will give me a chance to meet and work directly with the citizens of the Queen City and key leaders in the community,” said Knight. “This will be a return to the Shenandoah Valley for me, more than a decade in the making. My family and I are excited to get back closer to family and raise our children in such a beautiful place with so many wonderful people.”

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Rain on the way in Virginia; should put an end to burn bans in state
2 Jury finds Virginia dog breeder guilty of 60 counts of animal cruelty
3 TikTok does for Osama bin Laden what 9/11, his ‘Letter to America’ couldn’t do
4 Gas prices continue march back toward $3-a-gallon mark: Will the streak continue?
5 Thanksgiving primer: What table scraps are safe, harmful for your dog to eat

Latest News

world snake day
Local

Wildlife Center of Virginia preps Thanksgiving meals for more than 130 wild animals

Crystal Graham
train tracks
Virginia

Virginia’s supply chain industry expands with nearly $60M investment in Norfolk

Crystal Graham

A plastic and polymers warehousing and distribution company will invest $59.9 million to expand in the City of Norfolk.

prison jail
Police, Virginia

Man previously convicted of involuntary manslaughter sentenced for coming back to U.S.

Crystal Graham

A Guatemalan man who killed a four-year-old child in a car wreck was sentenced Monday to four years in prison for illegally reentering the United States.

arrest handcuffs jail prison sentence
Police, Virginia

Virginia police officer charged with child abuse after incident at Harris Teeter store

Crystal Graham
chris graham uva basketball
Basketball, Sports

Podcast: Virginia Basketball needs to get back to basics after ugly loss to Wisconsin

Chris Graham
donald trump
Politics

Podcast: The ‘F–k Joe Biden’ crowd let its feelings get hurt over double-bird

Chris Graham
Politics

Podcast: TikTok gives Osama bin Laden what he couldn’t give himself

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy