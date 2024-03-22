Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Measure of health varies throughout Virginia; wealthiest areas rank highest
Health, Virginia

Measure of health varies throughout Virginia; wealthiest areas rank highest

Crystal Graham
Published date:
healthcare
Photo Credit: Peshkova/iStock Photo

How healthy is Virginia? Well, not surprisingly, it varies from county to county.

Among the healthiest regions in the state are Albemarle, Prince William, Fairfax and Loudoun counties, according to new data from Health Rankings & Roadmaps, or CHR&R.

The data highlights health factors and measures for counties in Virginia which not surprisingly shows that wealthier areas also appear to be healthier, based on the measures of CHR&R, a program of the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.

Virginia scores at or above the national average for a majority of the measures, including:

  • Percentage of workers who drive alone to work (71 percent)
  • Access to exercise opportunities (84 percent)
  • Unemployment rate among the working-age population (2.9 percent)

This year’s data enables communities in each state to identify opportunities for improvement. The state could improve on obesity rates and drug overdose deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

“Understanding how a county fares in relation to other counties allows for sharing best practices and innovative initiatives to help address common health challenges and to celebrate successes,” said Susan Fischer Davis, M.D., Chief Deputy Commissioner for Community Health Services “This is an exciting and valuable change that will greatly benefit health districts and citizens across Virginia.”

The rankings have been an essential source of data, evidence and guidance for more than a decade, expanding the nation’s understanding of the multiple factors that shape health.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Analysis: Judge rewrites key facts in case to justify protecting Augusta County leaders
2 Shenandoah National Park closes parts of Skyline Drive, Appalachian Trail due to wildfire
3 Fires making power restoration difficult in Augusta, Rockingham; 3,700 still without service
4 Did Virginia AD Carla Williams ‘like’ a troll’s tweets critical of UVA hoops?
5 The book is out on how to beat Tony Bennett: How does he respond?

Latest News

health insurance
Health, Politics, US & World

‘Hope and healthcare to so many’: Kaine responds to House Republicans’ plan to reduce ACA

Rebecca Barnabi
Politics, US & World

‘Public safety travesty’: Coalition of 22 Republican state AGs support Texas immigration law

Rebecca Barnabi

A coalition of 22 Republican state attorneys general support a Texas law that makes illegal immigration a state crime.

swatting call to 911
Politics, Virginia

Fredericksburg: U.S. House approves Spanberger legislation to fund emergency services renovations

Rebecca Barnabi

The U.S. House of Representatives voted to pass legislation that would provide $637,195 for renovations at Fredericksburg's emergency center.

ncaa tournament
Sports

Virginia Tech, without Elizabeth Kitley, cruises past Marshall, 92-49

Chris Graham
baseball
Sports

#13 Virginia blasts four homers, gets nice outing from McKay, in 18-2 win at Pitt

Chris Graham
Shenandoah National Park
Cops & Courts, Local

Shenandoah National Park issues new trail closure advisories for Rocky Branch Fire 

Chris Graham
virginia politics
Local, Politics

Lexington names University of Virginia alum Tom Carroll to city manager post

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status