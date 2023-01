The Martinsville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 17-year-old.

Vincent Gravely was last seen in Martinsville on Sunday. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and gray Hey Dudes shoes.

His family and friends are concerned for his well-being.

If you have any information on Gravely’s whereabouts, contact the Martinsville Police Department at 276-638-8751.