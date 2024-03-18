Man shot in the leg during Augusta County fight Saturday night

One man was shot in the leg Saturday night in Mount Sidney during a fight in the 570 Block of Knightly Mill Road.

According to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 9 p.m., officers arrived on scene to determine that a 36-year-old male victim was shot during the altercation. He was airlifted to the University of Virginia Medical Center by LifeGuard for treatment.

All people involved have been identified, according to police. No names have been released.

According to the ACSO, there was no threat to the community.

No charges have been placed at this time.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the ACSO at (540) 245-5333.