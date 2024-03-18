Countries
Cops & Courts, Local

Man shot in the leg during Augusta County fight Saturday night

Crystal Graham
ambulance
(© Matt Gush – stock.adobe.com)

One man was shot in the leg Saturday night in Mount Sidney during a fight in the 570 Block of Knightly Mill Road.

According to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 9 p.m., officers arrived on scene to determine that a 36-year-old male victim was shot during the altercation. He was airlifted to the University of Virginia Medical Center by LifeGuard for treatment.

All people involved have been identified, according to police. No names have been released.

According to the ACSO, there was no threat to the community.

No charges have been placed at this time.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the ACSO at (540) 245-5333.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

