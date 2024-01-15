Countries
Majority of Virginians support background check laws, safe storage of firearms, banning ghost guns
Politics, Virginia

Majority of Virginians support background check laws, safe storage of firearms, banning ghost guns

Crystal Graham
Published date:
ghost gun being created on 3D printer
(© Cybrain – stock.adobe.com)

New polling shows overwhelming support among Virginia voters for strengthening gun violence prevention laws. The polling showed support for banning ghost guns, requiring gun owners to securely store their firearms and enhancing Virginia’s background check law.

The poll included Republican and Independent voters. Everytown for Gun Safety and the Virginia chapters of Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action released poll results today.

“This polling just proves what Virginia voters demonstrated in November when we elected a gun sense majority in the House and Senate, which is that gun safety is both good policy and good politics,” said Mike Fox, chapter lead of the Virginia Chapter of Moms Demand Action. “As this year’s session revs up, we’re looking forward to working with our lawmakers to ensure that these priorities are realized and our families are kept safe from gun violence.”

Today’s polling comes just days after the Virginia chapters of Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action held their annual advocacy day, where they met with lawmakers to advocate for stronger gun violence prevention measures.

Poll results

  • Enhance background checks: 73 percent of respondents said they would support legislation that enhances Virginia’s background check law by allowing law enforcement officials to prevent firearm purchases by people who are lawfully determined to pose a serious threat to themselves or others, including support from 81 percent of Democrats, 62 percent of Republicans, and 75 percent of Independents.
  • Safe storage of firearms: 73 percent of respondents said they would support a state law requiring Virginia gun owners to securely store their firearms when they’re not using or carrying them, including support from 94 percent of Democrats, 56 percent of Republicans, and 67 percent of Independents.
  • Ban ghost guns: 70 percent of respondents said they would support a state law banning the spread of untraceable, undetectable ghost guns, including support from 78 percent of Democrats, 69 percent of Republicans, and 62 percent of Independents.
  • Protect Virginians: 55 percent of respondents said it was more important to them to protect people from gun violence than to protect the rights of gun owners, compared to 34 percent who said it was more important to protect the rights of gun owners, and 11 percent who were not sure.

The poll was conducted by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy with 625 registered Virginia voters statewide from Dec. 15 through Dec. 19.

