Mailbag: Reader with no grasp of basic facts lectures me on Virginia history

You obviously are not from Virginia, where it is known for its HISTORY. Like it or not, it happened, it is real, and we are still here. We are called the great great grandchildren of those men that had to fight in the Civil War and had no choice, so you pencil pusher can have your freedom as you have today!! For you to ASSUME and predict our governor will not win the next election because of your own ignorance to the history here is your opinion, yes, but I would bet my money more on the sales of your publications to be bankrupt first. I wish no harm on anyone, but for you to be so one-sided instead of doing your job as a publisher, you should at least know your history before you start spewing the hate that the rest of the media does, and all America is tired of it – your page report the truth, not your opinion! Carolyn Bowman

It bothers people like Carolyn that people like me are native Virginians – in my case, my bloodline runs back to the people who settled Augusta County in the 1730s – and that there are people like me who are native Virginians who actually know our history, and aren’t afraid to acknowledge it, unlike them.

Reality check: those people who fought on the side of the South in the Civil War did nothing for pencil-pushing me to have my freedom as I do today.

Those folks fought to overturn a democratically elected government, much the same as the people who overran the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, did.

And by the way, Glenn Youngkin will not win the next election, because by the Virginia Constitution, our governor can’t run for re-election.

This is your daily reminder that, before you lecture somebody on history and government, at least make sure you have a grasp on basic facts.