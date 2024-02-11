Mack Trucks getting money from Virginia to expand Roanoke County production facility

Mack Trucks will invest $14.5 million to expand its Roanoke County production facility by 72,000-square-feet to increase capacity for its medium-duty truck line and an emerging medium-duty electric truck line.

The project will create 51 new jobs.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Roanoke County and the Roanoke Regional Partnership on the deal with Mack Trucks. Gov. Glenn Youngkin approved a $255,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Roanoke County with the project.

Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program. The company is eligible to receive state benefits from the Major Business Facility Job Tax Credit for new, full-time jobs created.

“Mack Trucks’ expansion further strengthens Virginia’s manufacturing industry ecosystem, which is a core focus of the Commonwealth’s economic development strategy,” Youngkin said. “We are proud that Mack Trucks’ initial investment in a new Roanoke County operation four years ago has yielded a second major investment. This is truly another vote of confidence in Virginia by a global industry leader.”

Mack Trucks is part of the Volvo Group, which is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs about 104,000 people and serves customers in almost 190 markets. In 2023, net sales amounted to about $52 billion.

“Mack is committed to making the industrial and product investments we need to be a North American market leader,” said Stephen Roy, global president of Mack Trucks. “The expansion of the Roanoke Valley operations plant will help us grow in a strategic market segment and support our sustainability goals.”