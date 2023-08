The Lynchburg Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 20-year-old female.

Avriel Hooks was last seen by her family in the 1400 block of Gates Street in Lynchburg around 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police believe she may be in danger.

Hooks was last seen wearing black leggings, a black tank top, and pink nail polish.

Anyone with information about Hooks’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact Detective C. Davis at 434-455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900.