Local unemployment rates in Virginia down from August 2022, but slightly up from month before
Economy, Local

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
job search hiring resume business
(© LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS – stock.adobe.com)

Local unemployment rates in 116 of Virginia’s 133 cities and counties are down from a year ago.

Nine municipalities experienced no change in unemployment rate and unemployment increased in eight localities.

Staunton’s rate is down to 2.70 percent from one year ago when it was 3.50 percent, but up from last month’s 2.60 percent.

Waynesboro’s is also down to 3 percent from when it was 3.70 percent a year ago, yet up from last month’s 2.70 percent.

In Augusta County, the unemployment rate is 2.60 percent, down from 3.20 percent a year ago, yet up from last month’s 2.40 percent.

The highest unemployment rate for August 2023 was in Galax at 5.9 percent, while Highland County had the lowest rate at 1.8 percent.

The lowest rate for Virginia’s metro areas was in Staunton-Waynesboro and Northern Virginia at 2.7 percent, but the highest was 3.7 percent in Lynchburg.

Virginia’s not seasonally adjusted rate was 3.1 percent, compared to 3.3 percent in August 2022.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

