Local unemployment rates in Virginia down from August 2022, but slightly up from month before

Local unemployment rates in 116 of Virginia’s 133 cities and counties are down from a year ago.

Nine municipalities experienced no change in unemployment rate and unemployment increased in eight localities.

Staunton’s rate is down to 2.70 percent from one year ago when it was 3.50 percent, but up from last month’s 2.60 percent.

Waynesboro’s is also down to 3 percent from when it was 3.70 percent a year ago, yet up from last month’s 2.70 percent.

In Augusta County, the unemployment rate is 2.60 percent, down from 3.20 percent a year ago, yet up from last month’s 2.40 percent.

The highest unemployment rate for August 2023 was in Galax at 5.9 percent, while Highland County had the lowest rate at 1.8 percent.

The lowest rate for Virginia’s metro areas was in Staunton-Waynesboro and Northern Virginia at 2.7 percent, but the highest was 3.7 percent in Lynchburg.

Virginia’s not seasonally adjusted rate was 3.1 percent, compared to 3.3 percent in August 2022.