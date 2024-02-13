Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Little Free Food Pantry makes meals available for clients at Valley Community Services Board
Arts & Culture, Local

Little Free Food Pantry makes meals available for clients at Valley Community Services Board

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:

 

Chaz and Trisha Fillion celebrate the official opening of a Little Free Food Pantry at Valley Community Services Board in Staunton with Prevention Specialist Sara Catterton. Photo by Rebecca J. Barnabi.

The Neighbor Bridge Inc. and Bear Creek Outdoor Living celebrated the installation of the sixth Little Free Food Pantry in the Shenandoah Valley this afternoon.

A partnership with the Valley Community Services Board in Staunton was born after a client approached Prevention Specialist Sara Catterton one day and asked for a meal. All she could offer the young man was snacks from her desk. When she offered the snacks, he insisted he needed a meal.

“I think it’s going to greatly serve our clients,” Catterton said.

According to Catterton, VCSB clients will benefit from the LFFP during intakes which can last five to six hours.

“People can wait awhile to be seen,” she said. And that is probably what the young man who approached her was doing that day.

The Neighbor Bridge, founded and operated by Chaz and Trisha Fillion, had already collected 518 pounds of donated food from the new pantry which was available one month ago for clients and community members.

“Keep doing what you’re doing,” Trisha Fillion told VCSB staff Tuesday afternoon. “You’re making a difference. Thank you so much.”

Catterton said the new LFFP would not have been possible without the Justice Equity Diversity Inclusion (JEDI) Committee, volunteers who perform projects about social justice, equity and diversity.

The pantry at Valley Community Services Board, 85 Sangers Ln., Staunton, does not have books, just food.

The seventh and last Little Free Food Pantry is planned for Staunton Public Library. Other pantries are at Habitat For Humanity ReStore on Greenville Avenue in Staunton, Waynesboro Public Library, Gospel Light Baptist Church in Waynesboro and Augusta County Library in Fishersville.

Related stories:

‘It’s still fresh’: The Neighbor Bridge celebrates first Little Free Food Pantry in Staunton – Augusta Free Press

The Neighbor Bridge, Waynesboro Public Library to celebrate Little Free Food Pantry – Augusta Free Press

‘We want better’: The Neighbor Bridge establishes home base with food and clothing – Augusta Free Press

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 SJ McDonald: Rockbridge County native, songwriter pursuing her country-music dreams
2 Staunton branch of NAACP responds to reports of racism in local, Virginia schools
3 Trump invites Russia to attack NATO: ‘I would encourage them to do whatever the hell they want’
4 Torrid Virginia faces streaking Pitt, which has quietly won five of its last six
5 Virginia coach Tony Bennett on the metrics: ‘The NET is not everything’

Latest News

uva basketball
Basketball, Sports

Pitt, draining threes all night long, notches 74-63 upset at #21 Virginia

Chris Graham
virginia politics
Economy, Virginia

Space-electronics company expanding operations in Fairfax County

Chris Graham

The space-electronics company Trident Systems is getting help from Virginia to expand capacity at its Fairfax County location.

homeless child in tent city holding stuffed animal
Local, Schools

No safety net: Families desperate, experiencing homelessness in Waynesboro

Crystal Graham

The number of families experiencing homelessness is growing in Waynesboro in large part due to one life event that throws the household into crisis.

israel gaza
Politics, US & World

Sen. Warner responds to Senate passage of $95.3B aid package for Ukraine, Israel

Rebecca Barnabi
parking space
Basketball, Sports

UVA putting the squeeze on men’s basketball season-ticket holders: Analysis

Chris Graham
Health, US & World

CDC prepares to change isolation guidelines for Americans who test positive for COVID-19

Rebecca Barnabi
classroom
Schools, Virginia

Goodwill Industries ready for ‘one vital step forward’ with first adult high school in Virginia

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status