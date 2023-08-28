The Neighbor Bridge and Waynesboro Public Library to celebrate Little Free Food Pantry

The public is invited to celebrate the grand opening of the next The Neighbor Bridge Little Free Food Pantry.

A celebration will be held Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Waynesboro Public Library where the next pantry will be revealed conveniently near the Brite Bus stop beside the library’s parking lot and gazebo.

The aim of the Little Free Food Pantry is to provide community members with access to non-perishable food when other local food pantries are not open. The little pantry is available for all members of the community, not just library patrons, and can be accessed at any time for both donations and pick-ups.

“Waynesboro Public Library is excited to partner with Neighbor Bridge on the Little Free Food Pantry. This is just another way for WPL to fulfill its mission to connect people with information, resources, entertainment and each other.” WPL Library Director Susan Versen said.

The Neighbor Bridge Inc.’s mission is “to provide food, clothing, and supplies to local families in need through projects connecting neighbors and community,” and the Waynesboro Public Library is excited to partner with them to carry out their mission.

Waynesboro Public Library is at 600 S. Wayne Ave., Waynesboro.