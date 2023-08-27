Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Legal challenge brewing regarding Biden administration decision to stop the Pebble Mine in Bristol Bay
Environment, Op/Eds

Legal challenge brewing regarding Biden administration decision to stop the Pebble Mine in Bristol Bay

EarthTalk
Published date:
earth
(© Blue Planet Studio – stock.adobe.com)

Dear EarthTalk: I hear there is a legal challenge brewing regarding a recent Biden administration decision lauded by environmentalists to stop the Pebble Mine in Bristol Bay?  Robert E., via email

Bristol Bay is a relatively small but nevertheless important body of water in Southwestern Alaska. It is known for plentiful salmon and blossoming wildlife and has been home to native tribes for centuries. They’ve witnessed the brightest of days and darkest of nights.

However, in the early 21st century a mining operation named “Pebble Mine” wished to lay claims on the area. Spearheaded by Northern Dynasty Minerals, their goal was to extract valuable copper ores that resided in the bay.

Despite a 10+ year battle with Northern Dynasty Minerals and their supporters, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) put their foot down with a section 404(c) veto on the proposed operation in January of 2023, “ending” a long-standing feud between two strikingly different groups. The veto was issued on the grounds of how valuable Bristol Bay was to the country, as it creates a staggering $2.2 billion in revenue, 15,000 jobs and 80+ million fish. The tremendous wealth and prosperity Bristol Bay provided to the nation was too valuable, according to the EPA, to not protect.

So, the EPA ruled that the “Pebble Mine” operation be forced to shut down. Happily, ever after, right? Not quite. Although all of the EPA’s previous 14 section 404(c) vetoes have never been overturned, the fight is not exactly in the history books yet. Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor has requested the U.S Supreme Court review the EPA’s decision, claiming it unlawful. The state argues that by issuing orders on their state land, the EPA “usurps the State’s ability and responsibility to protect its own natural resources.” Northern Dynasty Minerals further insists that their operation is necessary for creating supply chain independence. Supporters of “Pebble Mine” call the move a necessity to push back against “tyranny,” while opponents of the operation insist it’s a last-minute prayer to prevent financial losses.

No official Court ruling has been reached yet—understandably as the request is very recent—but both sides will certainly be on their toes should conflict rekindle. Alaska’s overturn request is grounded in state sovereignty, and may get assistance from a conservative Supreme Court.

The operation would extract precious copper and minerals out of the bay, but at the expense of the enormous salmon industry, precious natural resources, and innocent native tribes. Which is more valuable? The answer will come from the federal government.

CONTACTS: State seeks Supreme Court action on EPA’s Pebble Mine decision, alaskasnewssource.com/2023/07/27/state-seeks-supreme-court-action-epas-pebble-mine-decision/; EPA Blocks Pebble Mine with Rare Veto. What Happens Next? nrdc.org/bio/joel-reynolds/epa-blocks-pebble-mine-rare-veto-what-happens-next; Alaska’s Bristol Bay & The Pebble Mine, earthjustice.org/feature/alaska-bristol-bay-pebble-mine.

EarthTalk® is produced by Roddy Scheer & Doug Moss for the 501(c)3 nonprofit EarthTalk. See more at emagazine.com. To donate, visit earthtalk.org. Send questions to: [email protected].

EarthTalk

EarthTalk

EarthTalk® is produced by Roddy Scheer & Doug Moss for the 501(c)3 nonprofit EarthTalk. See more at https://earthtalk.org. Send questions to: [email protected].

Top News

1 AFP is taking Augusta County to court to get access to March 20 closed session recording
2 UVA Basketball Recruiting Update: The latest on Kneuppel, Hodge, Cofie, Punch
3 Report: Washington Nationals ace Stephen Strasburg set to announce retirement
4 WWE star Bray Wyatt dies of heart attack at 36; had battled COVID earlier this year
5 Charlottesville-based Virginia Diodes to invest $2.5 million to expand capacity

Latest News

Op/Eds, Politics

Letter: Donald Trump is not above the law

Letters
aew all in card
Sports

AEW ‘All In’ Predictions: How the biggest show in wrestling history will play out

Chris Graham

AEW is a few hours from jerking the curtain to the biggest live crowd – uncoerced live crowd (ahem, “Collision in Korea”) – in pro wrestling history.

ben cline
Environment, Politics, U.S.

Ben Cline, your congressman, thinks they’re ‘coming for your ceiling fans’: Analysis

Chris Graham

Ben Cline, your elected representative in Congress if you live in the Sixth District in Virginia, seems to seriously think that the Biden administration is “coming for your ceiling fans.”

young black man depression mental health
Op/Eds

Taking life for granted

Robert C. Koehler
earth
Environment, Op/Eds

Could the supposedly imminent collapse of the Gulf Stream cause another ice age?

EarthTalk
road construction
Local

Culpeper District Traffic Alert: Work schedule for the week of Aug. 28-Sept. 1

Chris Graham
Sports

Norfolk scores eight in the first, cruises to 12-9 win over Durham

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy