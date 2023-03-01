Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news leesburg working to maintain air traffic control operations at town airport
Virginia

Leesburg working to maintain air traffic control operations at town airport

Chris Graham
Published:
virginia map
(© klenger – stock.adobe.com)

The FAA has notified Leesburg that it intends to end the remote tower program at Leesburg Executive Airport in June.

The town is saying today that it is taking steps to maintain air traffic control operations at the airport.

The Leesburg Executive Airport was the first municipal airport in the country to implement a remote tower program through the FAA’s Remote Tower Pilot program in 2015.

The remote tower system, developed by Saab Inc., utilizes high-definition cameras and displays, maneuverable optical and infrared cameras, microphones, and a signal-light-gun to provide data directly to air traffic controllers at a remote tower center located just outside of the airport property.

Air traffic controllers at the remote tower center have the same tools as at other traditional air traffic control towers, but use live video, radar, and other tools instead of direct vision to detect and direct air traffic at the busy general aviation airport.

Since the airport’s remote tower was deemed operationally viable by the FAA in 2021, contract controllers in Leesburg’s tower have provided air traffic services to more than 174,000 day, night, and all-weather takeoffs and landings at the airport.

From the start of the program in 2015, airport traffic has grown more than 25 percent, and the airport has added an additional flight school, a second fixed base operator, and a U.S. Customs office for receiving international traffic.

“Leesburg has worked cooperatively with both the FAA and SAAB for many years as our primary focus regarding air traffic control is on safety, and ensuring that those services remain at the airport as they do today. With more than 75,000 takeoffs and landings each year, we believe air traffic control services are necessary for safe operations and growth at the Leesburg Executive Airport,” Airport Director Scott Coffman said.

Since learning of this decision by the FAA, Leesburg has been working with the Town’s federal legislators—Rep. Jennifer Wexton (VA-10), and Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner (VA)—to ensure that Leesburg Executive Airport remains a towered airport.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

1 Parents raise issue with SDHS girls basketball coach’s Three Percenters tattoo
2 Spanberger joins Youngkin in playing China fears up for political gain
3 Recent HUD funds won’t address homeless, affordable housing in Waynesboro
4 Dear Mr. Buttigieg: Hate is not a Waynesboro value, no matter what our vice mayor says
5 Augusta Free Press has been here since 2002: And, like it or not, we’re here to stay

Latest News

police crime scene
Virginia

Reopen the Case Foundation seeks tips in unsolved 1999 murder of Richmond man

Chris Graham
taine murray
Sports

Loss to Virginia may leave Clemson on the outside looking in on Selection Sunday 

Scott German

Clemson’s 64-57 loss to Virginia Tuesday night may leave the Tigers needing an ACC Tournament title to be part of March Madness. 

liberty
Sports

Big night from Darius McGhee lifts Liberty past Bellarmine in ASUN Tournament

Chris Graham

Darius McGhee scored 26 points in the first half, fueling #2 seed Liberty to a 76-56 victory over No. 8 seed Bellarmine Tuesday night in the ASUN Tournament quarterfinals at Liberty Arena.

police
Local

Wanted man shot, killed, in standoff with Albemarle County Police

Chris Graham
virginia tech men's basketball
Sports

Virginia Tech snaps two-game losing streak with 71-54 win at Louisville

Chris Graham
tony bennett
Sports

A lot of questions (Shedrick?) after that one: Five observations from Virginia-Clemson

Chris Graham
baseball
Sports

Baseball: #11 Virginia Tech romps past Radford, #19 Virginia shuts out VMI

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy