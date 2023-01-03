Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news lawmakers you need to know in 2023 mark warner in bloombergs top 10
State/National

‘Lawmakers You Need to Know in 2023:’ Mark Warner in Bloomberg’s top 10

Rebecca Barnabi
Published:
mark warner
Photo: Office of U.S. Sen. Mark Warner

Virginia’s Sen. Mark R. Warner is one of Bloomberg’s “The 10 U.S. Lawmakers You Need to Know in 2023.”

According to a press release, the 10 lawmakers were selected from among 535 in the U.S. Senate and House “based on their legislative track records, stature in their political parties and areas of expertise as well as their ability to get things done” in a divided Congress.

Bloomberg chose Warner for his work as Senate Intelligence Committee chair with a focus on ensuring China does not control the technology for new drugs, food, chemicals, artificial intelligence, advanced energy and quantum computing in 2023. He served as governor of Virginia from 2002 to 2006 and previously worked in telecommunications. He was elected to the Senate in 2008, and repeatedly works for legislation to guard the nation against China, including the surveillance of Americans by Chinese-owned platforms such as TikTok.

Warner, 68, is also concerned about Elon Musk’s relationship with China after acquiring Twitter. “My concern has always been about this financial overhang that the Communist Party of China has over Elon Musk,” Warner said in the press release.

A strong supporter of Ukraine, Warner’s other priorities include bolstering Community Development Financial Institutions to provide access to capital in rural and minority communities and expanding housing.

According to Bloomberg, Warner holds 99 percent of party unity votes, and sponsored 44 bills in 2022 in the areas of health, taxation, armed forces and national security, finance, education, labor and employment, commerce, Congress, science, technology and communications and transportation.

Warner also serves on the Senate’s committees for budget; finance; rules and administration; banking, housing and urban affairs and the Joint Committee on the Library of Congress.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

Alaia Samara Hernandez Sanchez

UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023
Crystal Graham
earth
,

Assessing which is the bigger security threat to the U.S.: Russia, or China?
Chris Graham

The Biden administration has cast China and Russia, in that order, as the major threats to US security. 

youth sport football tackle

Scary NFL injury highlights need for CPR, AED training at youth-sports level
Crystal Graham

Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition today after collapsing from a likely cardiac arrest on the field Monday night in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

road construction
,

Greene County: Route 645 closing this week, next week for drainage project work
Chris Graham

Charlottesville: City taking applications for city’s Affordable Housing Fund
Chris Graham

Veteran teacher Amber Lipscomb set to join Waynesboro School Board in 2023
Rebecca Barnabi
plant symposium 2023

Looking for inspiration for your backyard garden? Symposium might be your ticket
Crystal Graham