Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Lawmakers write to DEA concerned about proposed rules for telehealth services
Politics, Virginia

Lawmakers write to DEA concerned about proposed rules for telehealth services

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
telehealth
(© Rido – stock.adobe.com)

Virgina Sen. Mark R. Warner has led efforts since the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency ended for telehealth services to continue to be available.

The Drug Enforcement Administration’s new engagement on a potential special registration for telehealth, however, is raising concerns regarding proposed rules for prescribing controlled substances via telehealth.

Warner (D-VA) and Sen. John Thune of South Dakota lead a group of colleagues in a letter to DEA Administrator Anne Milgram. They are joined by Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto of New Mexico, Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island and Dan Sullivan of Arkansas.

The Ryan Haight Online Pharmacy Consumer Protection Act allowed the DEA to waive in-person requirements for prescribing controlled substances in the case of a Public Health Emergency (PHE). Earlier this year, the DEA announced a proposed rule detailing their plans for prescribing medications via telehealth going forward that would limit the ability of doctors to prescribe controlled substances without an in-person visit and place unnecessary requirements on care providers. The proposed rule would only allow a 30-day supply of a schedule III-V non-narcotic medication prior to an in-person medical evaluation, and would not permit any initial supply for schedule II or schedule III-V narcotic medication.

“Although we appreciate the limited flexibilities proposed by the rule, they are insufficient to meet the health care needs of our constituents and the needs of the providers who care for them. We support the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) extending the full set of telehealth flexibilities through November 2023 and are encouraged by the upcoming public listening sessions on the proposed regulations. We urge the DEA to consider feedback from health care stakeholders and apply the lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure patients maintain access to care through telehealth, while still minimizing diversion and fraud,” the senators’ letter states.

The letter highlights the difficulty patients have scheduling in-person appointments.

“We have concerns about our constituents’ ability to obtain in-person appointments within 30 days of starting a new medication, and the potential consequences to their health of starting a new medication and abruptly ending it should they not be able to obtain such an appointment. It takes on average 26 days to schedule a new patient appointment with a health care provider. Therefore, a 30-day supply could result in patients going without their medication while they wait for an in-person appointment or will turn to higher-acuity and higher-cost settings of in-person care to meet this deadline, such as emergency departments.”

The senators called attention to a rule Congress created as part of the SUPPORT for Patients and Communities Act that requires the DEA create a registration for telemedicine practitioners who would not be subject to mandatory in-person medical evaluations. The goal of this special registration is to allow medical evaluations over telehealth more broadly, which the senators state this DEA rule does not accomplish.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, tremendous progress was made to ensure that patients could receive care without interruption. Reinstating harsh limits on telehealth would take step backwards, and have serious impacts on the care options for thousands of patients.

 

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Gov. Glenn Youngkin declares State of Emergency in response to Tropical Storm Ophelia
2 ‘United in the fight against corporate greed’: UAW strike could impact American economy
3 Augusta County: Bond appeal filed by man accused of killing neighbor’s service dog
4 UVA Basketball loses out on top recruit Kon Knueppel, who is headed to Duke
5 ACC Football Week 4 Preview: News and notes, schedule for this weekend’s action

Latest News

haley van voorhis
Sports

Shenandoah University junior Haley Van Voorhis makes NCAA football history

Chris Graham
police
Police, Virginia

Chesapeake Police Department reports four male juveniles, one adult shot

Crystal Graham

Four male juveniles and one adult male have been shot in Chesapeake and are at local hospitals receiving treatment for their injuries.

football
Sports

VMI holds off Wofford in fourth, wins SoCon opener, 17-14, on rainy Saturday in Lexington

Chris Graham

The VMI defense held off two late threats from Wofford to preserve a 17-14 win in the Keydets’ SoCon opener on a rainy Saturday at Foster Stadium.

uva football
Sports

Notebook: Virginia offense struggles, again, in short-yardage situations

Chris Graham
police
Police, Virginia

No criminal charges for Norfolk officers who returned fire on suspect wanted for VB shooting

Crystal Graham
brennan armstrong
Sports

Brennan Armstrong gets the win in his return, but he’s still not the old Brennan Armstrong

Chris Graham
missing
Police, Virginia

Missing person alert: Former Roanoke Police detective, her dog reported missing

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy