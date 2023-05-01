Countries
Virginia AFL-CIO endorsements, history of workers included in curriculum update
Labor: Virginia AFL-CIO endorsements, history of workers included in curriculum update

Chris Graham
Published date:
virginia map
(© niroworld – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia AFL-CIO announces endorsements

The Virginia AFL-CIO has announced its early endorsements for the 2023 state legislative election cycle, with the early nods going to Elizabeth Guzman in the 29th Senate District, Destiny LeVere Bolling in the 80th House District, and Jeion Ward in the 87th House District.

Guzman is challenging incumbent Jeremy McPike for the Democratic Party nomination in the 29th Senate District. Bolling is competing with John Dantzler for the Democratic nomination in the 80th House District race.

Ward is unopposed for the Democratic nomination in the 87th, and doesn’t yet have an announced Republican opponent for the fall general election.

“I am excited and very proud to have endorsed these women for their candidacy for the General Assembly,” said Doris Crouse-Mays, President of Virginia AFL-CIO. “This is the most important election, ever! Working families across Virginia need to be sure that who they are voting for are candidates who will have their best interests, fight for their livelihoods, and protect them both in and outside of the workplace. Union members want to ensure our voices are heard. We know that we play a critical role in shaping the change in direction that our Commonwealth needs.

“Elizabeth, Jeion and Destiny have been union leaders who are steadfast in ensuring working families are heard, empowered and safe,” Crouse-Mays said. “I’ve known all three union leaders for a very long time, I know their work ethic, their passion, and their care for workers, and I, along with those represented by the Virginia AFL-CIO, believe in them to represent working families of Virginia. I know that they will continue to take Virginians to new heights through protecting our progress and expanding upon our wins for working people.”

“In the union, we support each other, so when it came to endorsing our union sisters Elizabeth, Jeion, and Destiny, we knew what to do,” said Jason Parker, Secretary-Treasurer of Virginia AFL-CIO. “All three women have been powerhouses in uplifting and protecting the voices of working families in many capacities, and we know that when they win, workers win, and that’s a huge deal for us and all Virginians that we represent. We will continue to be with them every step of the way just as they have been with the working people for their entire lives.”

Teamsters mark success of effort to include history of labor unions in K-12 curriculum

Among the history that was being left out by the proposed revisions to the K-12 public school curriculum in Virginia from the Youngkin administration was the history of labor unions.

A coalition led by the Virginia AFL-CIO and the Teamsters fought back, successfully, to ensure that the history of labor will be included in the revised curriculum.

“This is a victory for working people everywhere, and we commend the Department of Education for recognizing the importance of this subject,” said Brian Peyton, President of Teamsters Local 322 and Political Coordinator of Joint Council 83. “Political coordinators from every Teamster local union in Virginia participated in this effort. This is what happens when working people come together and exercise their strength to ensure that government officials do the right thing.”

The proposed change to the curriculum had sparked widespread outrage among labor organizations, who argued that it would deny students the opportunity to learn about the struggles and triumphs of working people throughout history.

“The history of labor unions is an essential part of our shared history as Americans,” said James Wright, International Vice President at Large and President of Teamsters Local 822. “It is through the efforts of workers and their unions that we have been able to secure the rights and protections that we enjoy today. By preserving this history, we are ensuring that future generations will understand the importance of collective action and the power of solidarity.”

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

