Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home King William court sentences man to 19 years for 2021 robbery in which victim was paralyzed
Cops & Courts, Virginia

King William court sentences man to 19 years for 2021 robbery in which victim was paralyzed

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
court law
(© BillionPhotos.com – stock.adobe.com)

A King William County Circuit Court sentenced Deonjay Pollard to 19 years for a 2021 robbery that left an 18- year-old victim paralyzed.

“The Office of Attorney General is committed to assisting in the prosecution of violent offenders in every jurisdiction in the Commonwealth, and I commend the trial team for bringing a measure of justice to the victims in this case,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares.

Pollard was initially investigated for a shooting on Sandy Lane in King William County on November 26, 2021. The shooting left an 18-year-old victim paralyzed and a 19-year-old victim suffering five gunshot wounds. On March 15, 2024, after two days of presentation of evidence to a King William County jury, Pollard changed his pleas to guilty and was sentenced to 19 active years in prison for:

  • Robbery resulting in serious bodily injury (Virginia Code § 18.2-58)
  • 2 counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony (Virginia Code § 18.2-53.1)
  • Unlawful wounding (Virginia Code § 18.2-51)
  • Unlawful shooting into an occupied vehicle (Virginia Code § 18.2-154)

Another individual involved in the robbery was previously convicted and sentenced to a term of 22 years active incarceration.

The King William Sheriff’s Office led the investigation, and King William County Commonwealth’s Attorney Tiffany M. Webb and Assistant Attorney General Ayesha Osborne of the Office of the Attorney General prosecuted the case.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Bubblicious! Virginia gets NCAA Tournament invite, to play in First Four on Tuesday
2 Preview: What Virginia Basketball fans need to know about Colorado State
3 Next Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday has estimated $875M jackpot
4 Virginia Superintendent Dr. Lisa Coons visits Waynesboro Schools’ farm, STEP Learning Lab, CTE
5 Augusta County breaks ground on new Augusta County Courthouse in Verona

Latest News

police augusta county sheriff deputy arrest
Cops & Courts, Local

Augusta County: Two men charged after target practice bullet strikes woman in nearby camper

Crystal Graham
police
Cops & Courts, Virginia

‘The cleaning guy’ returns to Norfolk home with additional man to steal guns, kills owner

Crystal Graham

A Norfolk man was sentenced Friday to 36 years in prison for the second-degree murder of a former police sergeant, the armed burglary of his home and related charges.

Augusta County
Local, Politics

Augusta County wins top award in competition honoring worst in government transparency

Chris Graham

Augusta County has won a national award for its innovative efforts to use the Virginia Freedom of Information Act as a weapon to keep what should be public information under wraps.

ambulance
Cops & Courts, Local

Man shot in the leg during Augusta County fight Saturday night

Crystal Graham
police lights at night
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Virginia man dead in single-vehicle crash Saturday in Campbell County

Crystal Graham
tiktok
Politics, US & World

TikTok may survive U.S. politics: Because it has 170 million votes

Mel Gurtov
police
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Virginia State Police: Martinsville man dead in crash Sunday in Henry County

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status