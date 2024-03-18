King William court sentences man to 19 years for 2021 robbery in which victim was paralyzed

A King William County Circuit Court sentenced Deonjay Pollard to 19 years for a 2021 robbery that left an 18- year-old victim paralyzed.

“The Office of Attorney General is committed to assisting in the prosecution of violent offenders in every jurisdiction in the Commonwealth, and I commend the trial team for bringing a measure of justice to the victims in this case,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares.

Pollard was initially investigated for a shooting on Sandy Lane in King William County on November 26, 2021. The shooting left an 18-year-old victim paralyzed and a 19-year-old victim suffering five gunshot wounds. On March 15, 2024, after two days of presentation of evidence to a King William County jury, Pollard changed his pleas to guilty and was sentenced to 19 active years in prison for:

Robbery resulting in serious bodily injury (Virginia Code § 18.2-58)

2 counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony (Virginia Code § 18.2-53.1)

Unlawful wounding (Virginia Code § 18.2-51)

Unlawful shooting into an occupied vehicle (Virginia Code § 18.2-154)

Another individual involved in the robbery was previously convicted and sentenced to a term of 22 years active incarceration.

The King William Sheriff’s Office led the investigation, and King William County Commonwealth’s Attorney Tiffany M. Webb and Assistant Attorney General Ayesha Osborne of the Office of the Attorney General prosecuted the case.