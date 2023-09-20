Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Kane Brown to kick off ‘In The Air’ tour in Charlottesville on March 28
Culture

Kane Brown to kick off ‘In The Air’ tour in Charlottesville on March 28

Crystal Graham
Published date:

kane brownKane Brown announced his In The Air tour dates today, and the tour will officially kick off in Charlottesville at John Paul Jones Arena on March 28.

Tyler Hubbard and Parmalee will open the show in Charlottesville.

Tickets go on sale on Sept. 28 at 10 a.m. to the JPJ show.

The tour will hit 29 cities along the way including Newark, Toronto, Las Vegas and Atlanta, before wrapping in Arlington, Texas, at Globe Life Field on Sept. 14.

Brown will wrap the tour with five major stadium shows including returning to the iconic Fenway Park in Boston, where earlier this year he made history as the first black artist to sell out a headlining show there in the venue’s 100-year history.

Support for the tour will come from Tyler Hubbard, Jon Pardi, Chris Young, Bailey Zimmerman, Cole Swindell, Parmalee, LOCASH and RaeLynn.

Kane recently wrapped the Drunk or Dreaming tour this summer which included his first headlining arena show at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville and a massive stadium show in Boston at Fenway Park.

Kane also wrapped the international leg of the same tour earlier this year, which hit cities including Sydney, London, Amsterdam and Berlin.

The tour announcement comes on the heels of Brown receiving the ACM Honors International Award honor for his contributions to the country music format on a global scale.

Brown will release his new single, “I Can Feel It,” tomorrow.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 New to Virginia, Augusta County military vet’s service dog shot and killed by neighbor
2 Augusta County: Tow truck driver repossessing vehicle has shots fired at him, no injuries
3 UVA Athletics distances itself from controversial in-game football analyst, sideline reporter
4 Jennifer Wexton diagnosed with ‘Parkinson on steroids,’ won’t run for re-election in 2024
5 Staunton Schools: Kindness Matters Walkathon theme focuses on self, others, the planet

Latest News

Arlington Virginia
Politics, U.S. & World

‘Basic cyber security hygiene’: Legislation would strengthen infrastructure defense

Rebecca Barnabi
nurse stress
Health, Virginia

State medical boards, health systems make it safer for employees to seek mental health care

Crystal Graham

Twelve health systems have been recognized for changing invasive and stigmatizing mental health questions in their licensing applications.

Culture, Local

Local authors to participate in panel discussion in Staunton October 10

Rebecca Barnabi

Local authors will share their experiences self-publishing fiction and non-fiction at Staunton Library in a panel discussion.

norfolk
Economy, Virginia

Ship repair company to invest $8.5M in expansion of Norfolk operations

Rebecca Barnabi
tim kaine
Local, Politics

Shenandoah Valley welcomes Sen. Kaine for visits to rail trail, wood manufacturer and JMU

Rebecca Barnabi
hate speech
Local

Harrisonburg: Controversial KKK flyers distributed over weekend throughout city

Crystal Graham
Culture, Local

Books to movies to a downtown Staunton festival: 8th Queen City Mischief & Magic casts spell

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy