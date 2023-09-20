Kane Brown to kick off ‘In The Air’ tour in Charlottesville on March 28

Kane Brown announced his In The Air tour dates today, and the tour will officially kick off in Charlottesville at John Paul Jones Arena on March 28.

Tyler Hubbard and Parmalee will open the show in Charlottesville.

Tickets go on sale on Sept. 28 at 10 a.m. to the JPJ show.

The tour will hit 29 cities along the way including Newark, Toronto, Las Vegas and Atlanta, before wrapping in Arlington, Texas, at Globe Life Field on Sept. 14.

Brown will wrap the tour with five major stadium shows including returning to the iconic Fenway Park in Boston, where earlier this year he made history as the first black artist to sell out a headlining show there in the venue’s 100-year history.

Support for the tour will come from Tyler Hubbard, Jon Pardi, Chris Young, Bailey Zimmerman, Cole Swindell, Parmalee, LOCASH and RaeLynn.

Kane recently wrapped the Drunk or Dreaming tour this summer which included his first headlining arena show at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville and a massive stadium show in Boston at Fenway Park.

Kane also wrapped the international leg of the same tour earlier this year, which hit cities including Sydney, London, Amsterdam and Berlin.

The tour announcement comes on the heels of Brown receiving the ACM Honors International Award honor for his contributions to the country music format on a global scale.

Brown will release his new single, “I Can Feel It,” tomorrow.