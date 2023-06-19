Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsjuneteenth recognition important real change takes more than 24 hours
Local

Juneteenth: Recognition important, real change takes more than 24 hours

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Sabrina Burress Arrow Project
Sabrina Burress

Juneteenth is a federal holiday that commemorates African American freedom and the end of slavery. For many in the United States, it’s a day off work, and unfortunately, not much else.

While the national recognition is important, one local nonprofit leader doesn’t think 24 hours is enough.

“I think for my work, as a nonprofit leader, as a community stakeholder, as a changemaker, it is a lovely moment of recognition, right? Recognition is important,” said Sabrina Burress, executive director of the ARROW Project and chair of the Staunton Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission. “I think that there’s so much more beyond that.”

Burress, even outside of her work on the DEI commission, wants to advance equity and inclusion throughout the community.

“Can I go to a business and talk to you about what equity looks like? And what inclusion looks like? Can I talk to a board about how to develop an appropriately diverse board to support whatever your work is?” she said.

“Even outside of the work that I’m doing as part of the DEI Commission, diversity and equity and inclusion is something that is a part of every piece of bit of work that I do across the community.”

Juneteenth is also a time when businesses are reminded to take stock in their own strategies to create meaningful change in the workplace.

“It’s not just Monday that work is done,” Burress said. “It’s every day. I hope that these days and points of recognition will lead folks to have more interest and desire to do things outside of just 24 hours.”

Related story

Staunton DEI Commission chair: Diversity, equity, inclusion work ‘is not lip service for us’

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Juneteenth: Recognition important, real change takes more than 24 hours
2 Virginia didn’t have a full-strength Jay Woolfolk in Omaha: Spring football is why
3 #7 Virginia battles, ultimately falls to TCU, 4-3, ending College World Series run
4 Virginia overachieved to get to Omaha: But yes, this one still stings
5 Omahoos Notebook: Tough weekend for the good guys in orange and blue

Latest News

jay woolfolk
Sports

Virginia didn’t have a full-strength Jay Woolfolk in Omaha: Spring football is why

Chris Graham
pulse line on black background
U.S./World

VCU researcher: ‘Americans are sicker and die earlier than people’ in other countries

Crystal Graham

Americans experience more illness, have less access to health care and pay more for health services than citizens in other high-income countries.

Virginia

Report: Virginia bleeds red, white and blue as America’s most patriotic state

Rebecca Barnabi

America’s birthday is fast approaching while the nation struggles with high inflation and elevated homicide rates.

youngkin behavioral health
Virginia

Virginia delivers for behavioral health, signing bills to support workforce, individuals in crisis

Crystal Graham
Karen Wright Marsh book
Culture

Founding director of Theological Horizons to speak about new book July 15

Crystal Graham
Onwubiko Agozino
Virginia

Expert on misguided administrations, banning teaching of critical race theory

Crystal Graham
juneteenth scholars virginia tech
Virginia

Virginia Tech faculty receive summer funding for research to fight racism, inequality

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy