Home 'It's a Wonderful Life': Beloved holiday classic to be live radio broadcast on Silver Line Theatre stage
‘It’s a Wonderful Life’: Beloved holiday classic to be live radio broadcast on Silver Line Theatre stage

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Silver Line Theatre presents “It’s a Wonderful Life” from December 14 to 30, 2023.

America’s beloved holiday classic comes to life as a live 1940s radio broadcast. An ensemble cast brings a few dozen characters to the stage in the story of George Bailey, who is considering ending his life one Christmas Eve.

By Joe Landry, the production is produced in special arrangement with Playscripts, and features local and regional professional actors as part of SLT’s Professional Performance Series.

While the show is family-friendly, themes of suicide are explored.

Silver Line Theatre Exchange is at 211 N. Lewis Street in Staunton.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 14 to 16, Dec. 21 to 23 and Dec. 28 to 30. Tickets are available online.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

