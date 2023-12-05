‘It’s a Wonderful Life’: Beloved holiday classic to be live radio broadcast on Silver Line Theatre stage

Silver Line Theatre presents “It’s a Wonderful Life” from December 14 to 30, 2023.

America’s beloved holiday classic comes to life as a live 1940s radio broadcast. An ensemble cast brings a few dozen characters to the stage in the story of George Bailey, who is considering ending his life one Christmas Eve.

By Joe Landry, the production is produced in special arrangement with Playscripts, and features local and regional professional actors as part of SLT’s Professional Performance Series.

While the show is family-friendly, themes of suicide are explored.

Silver Line Theatre Exchange is at 211 N. Lewis Street in Staunton.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 14 to 16, Dec. 21 to 23 and Dec. 28 to 30. Tickets are available online.