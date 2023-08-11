Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Is Augusta County a focal point of the new DOJ civil rights online portal?
Local, Police

Is Augusta County a focal point of the new DOJ civil rights online portal?

Chris Graham
Published date:
augusta county sheriff
(© MargJohnsonVA – stock.adobe.com)

The U.S. Attorney’s office in Western Virginia has rolled out a new online portal to make it easier for local residents to report civil rights violations.

There’s a sense on the part of some folks in Augusta County that this may be a kick in the shins at the county sheriff, Donald Smith, who has resisted efforts to outfit his deputies with body cameras in a move that has been criticized by local civil rights leaders.

We reached out to the U.S. Attorney’s office to find out more about its new civil rights portal, and the answer we got back: no, this isn’t about any one locality in our part of the state.

“There are several U.S. Attorney offices throughout the country who have implemented very similar pages,” said Brian McGinn, the spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Western District of Virginia, which is based in Charlottesville.

A press release issued by the office last week touted the new online portal as being “a one-stop shop where people may learn about their federal civil rights and report if they believe their rights have been violated.”

“So often, when someone feels they have been the victim of discrimination or their civil rights have otherwise been violated, they are unsure of what to do.  Who do they turn to?  Do they contact the local police? The FBI?  And if so, what number do they call?” U.S. Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh said in the release.

“Our hope is that this online portal will educate the public about their individual civil rights, how to safeguard them, and who to contact if they believe their rights have been violated in the 52 counties and 17 cities that comprise the Western District of Virginia,” Kavanaugh said.

The release noted that Kavanaugh has appointed two full-time assistant U.S. attorneys to his civil rights team, and he is hiring a third to lead the district’s civil enforcement unit through civil litigation.

Per McGinn, all U.S. Attorney’s offices have staff working on civil rights matters.

“Some allow those issues to come in organically. Some, like we have done here, put in place a mechanism that makes it a bit easier for folks who feel they may have had their rights violated to reach out to the DOJ,” McGinn said.

“When someone feels their rights have been violated, finding the right person to speak to, can be difficult. We hope this online portal makes the first step in the process a bit easier,” McGinn said.

So, nothing to see here, if you were thinking there was more to this tidbit than meets the eye.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 Augusta County sheriff addresses controversy over retirement of K9 dog
2 Augusta County invokes seven-day extension to respond to FOIA request on Seaton tapes
3 Is Augusta County a focal point of the new DOJ civil rights online portal?
4 Virginia point guard Dante Harris is itching to get back on the floor after redshirt year
5 UT blogger: Coach Rud making ‘big mistake’ not making training camp about Vols’ offense

Latest News

rico
Local, Police

Augusta County sheriff addresses controversy over retirement of K9 dog

Chris Graham
john rudzinski
Sports

UT blogger: Coach Rud making ‘big mistake’ not making training camp about Vols’ offense

Chris Graham

A Tennessee Vols blogger thinks UVA defensive coordinator John Rudzinski is making a "big mistake" not making his entire training camp about UT.

child swimming pool float swim
Events, Local

Charlottesville: Free community celebration offered Sunday at Washington Park Pool

Crystal Graham

Before Charlottesville children and teens go back to school, the city’s parks and recreation department is hosting a community celebration on Sunday at Washington Park.

Local, Police

Charlottesville Police remove inactive controlled explosive device found on Long Street

Chris Graham
summer pool
Health, Virginia

All about that zen: Alexandria ranks No. 3 for U.S. cities that have obtained tranquility

Rebecca Barnabi
theater
Events, Local

Court Square Theater to hold auditions for ‘Steel Magnolias’ production

Crystal Graham
barack obama
Local

Charlottesville man named to first cohort of 100 Obama Leaders program

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy