Is $20 an hour six figures? Basic math is hard for Fox News blowhard Jesse Watters

Today’s most out-of-touch Republican is Fox News blowhard Jesse Waters, who in addition to often knowing little what he is talking about is also shockingly inept when it comes to math.

“You’re very good at math, so see if you can do this in your head. You probably can,” Watters told podcaster Patrick Bet-David during an interview this week to shill a book that Watters supposedly wrote. “If you’re making $20 an hour to work at a fast-food restaurant, alright, is that, is that six figures? Are you making six figures?”

He was talking about a new law in California mandating a $20 an hour minimum wage for fast-food workers at restaurant chains with more than 60 nationwide locations.

For reference, a bill raising the minimum wage for all workers in Virginia from $12 an hour to $15 an hour was just vetoed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin, whose net worth is estimated at $381 million.

Youngkin, in vetoing the minimum-wage hike, said he did so because the increase would “imperil market freedom and economic competitiveness.”

There’s nothing quite like a guy who is worth $381 million saying other people can’t get paid a living wage because it would hurt the economy.

Anyway, back to the rich guy’s fellow traveler, Jesse Waters, who also, as it turns out, came from fabulous wealth, and like Youngkin, clearly doesn’t know the value of a dollar, or what the term “six figures” means.

Six figures implies at least $100,000.

One hundred thousand divided by 20 comes out to 5,000 hours.

Five thousand hours divided by 52 weeks comes out to 96.15 hours per week.

I mean, there are 168 hours in a week.

You could make $20 an hour and get to six figures.

You probably won’t.

Bet-David, a college dropout-turned-conservative commentator, went another route, pointing out to Watters, a Trinity College grad (no doubt, they’re ecstatic to claim him), that a person making $20 an hour would make in the range of $40,000 per year.

“So, if your husband or wife is also there, you’re making $100,000 as a family. Both working at McDonald’s,” Watters retorted.

Um, no.

“Eighty grand,” a voice off-camera offered, by way of having done basic f–king math.

“Ok, that’s crazy, that is crazy, because that job really doesn’t require much,” Watters shot back. “So, it’s inflating the entire, you know, labor sector and the Happy Meal.”

Ironic that he would point out that somebody else’s job doesn’t require much, and that overpaying people inflates the entire labor sector, you know, given that he reportedly makes $5 million a year, in spite of his obvious intellectual limitations, to do whatever it is that he does.