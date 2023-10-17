Investigation: Sixteen Virginia, West Virginia men charged with online solicitation of a minor

Sixteen men from Virginia and West Virginia are facing online solicitation of a minor charges after a task force investigation by the Staunton Police Department.

The investigation was conducted with the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The 16 men are listed below along with the charges against them.

Jeffrey Wine, 60, Staunton

Four counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)

One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)

Luis Betancourt, 59, New Market

Five counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)

Robert Joseph Kendrick, 57, Crozet

Four counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)

One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)

Jason Stover Smith Jr., 28, Mount Solon

Two counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)

One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)

Julio Fernando Arriaza-Sanabria, 40, Richmond

Five counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)

Johnny McCoy, 25, Palmyra

One count of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)

One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)

Walter Martinez Guitierrez, 29, Roanoke

Two counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)

One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)

Gary McDorman, 49, Rockingham

Three counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)

One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)

Ronald Wayne Keiter, 47, Del Ray, W.Va.

Two counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)

One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)

Charles Peregoy, 63, Cumberland

Two counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)

One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)

Roberto Amaya Crespin, 33, Manassas

Two counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)

One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)

Michael Dewayne Penley, 30, Fredericksburg

Two counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)

One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)

Joshua Gregory Shupe, 43, Fredericksburg

Seventeen counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)

One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)

Tony Russell, 52, Waynesboro

Ten counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)

Gary Allen Moats, 51, Wirtz

Three counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)

One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)

David Martin Hamilton, 41, Rockingham