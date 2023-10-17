Investigation: Sixteen Virginia, West Virginia men charged with online solicitation of a minor

Sixteen men from Virginia and West Virginia are facing online solicitation of a minor charges after a task force investigation by the Staunton Police Department.
The investigation was conducted with the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
The 16 men are listed below along with the charges against them.
Jeffrey Wine, 60, Staunton
- Four counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)
- One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)
Luis Betancourt, 59, New Market
- Five counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)
Robert Joseph Kendrick, 57, Crozet
- Four counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)
- One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)
Jason Stover Smith Jr., 28, Mount Solon
- Two counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)
- One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)
Julio Fernando Arriaza-Sanabria, 40, Richmond
- Five counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)
Johnny McCoy, 25, Palmyra
- One count of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)
- One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)
Walter Martinez Guitierrez, 29, Roanoke
- Two counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)
- One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)
Gary McDorman, 49, Rockingham
- Three counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)
- One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)
Ronald Wayne Keiter, 47, Del Ray, W.Va.
- Two counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)
- One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)
Charles Peregoy, 63, Cumberland
- Two counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)
- One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)
Roberto Amaya Crespin, 33, Manassas
- Two counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)
- One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)
Michael Dewayne Penley, 30, Fredericksburg
- Two counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)
- One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)
Joshua Gregory Shupe, 43, Fredericksburg
- Seventeen counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)
- One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)
Tony Russell, 52, Waynesboro
- Ten counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)
Gary Allen Moats, 51, Wirtz
- Three counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)
- One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)
David Martin Hamilton, 41, Rockingham
- Four counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)