Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Infrastructure Law to fund TCE chemical removal at landfill site in Sterling
Environment, Virginia

Infrastructure Law to fund TCE chemical removal at landfill site in Sterling

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
(© wellphoto – stock.adobe.com)

Federal funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is making possible a project by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to remove trichloroethylene (TCE) chemicals at the Hidden Lane Landfill Superfund site in Sterling.

“I know firsthand how Parkinson’s Disease and atypical parkinsonisms can be devastating for individuals, their families and communities around them,” Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton, who represents Virginia’s District 10, said. “While there’s still much more work to do to better understand and treat these diseases, there is strong evidence that exposure to TCE is likely a contributing factor to cases of Parkinson’s. That’s why I’m proud that today the EPA is taking action, thanks to our Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, that will clean up toxic TCE right here in our community to keep Virginians safer and healthier.”

The EPA is working with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) and will continue to oversee the project’s progress and development and work with local and state agencies to keep the project from being a burden on local residents and ensure that it is conducted in a safe and efficient manner.

The first phase of the project began today with an excavation effort to remove the TCE source area, and is projected to be completed later in 2024. The next phase includes the EPA’s use of a below-ground treatment technology known as In-Situ Bioremediation and conducting chemical reduction of the TCE source material in groundwater. In addition to the excavation and bioremediation phases, the project will also connect a public waterline to more than 100 local properties to deliver safe drinking water.

Last year, Wexton was diagnosed with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), an atypical parkinsonism that is believed to have ties to environmental toxins such as TCE. She has since been a strong advocate in favor of actions to protect Americans from the chemical, and wrote a letter to EPA Administrator Michael Regan last December in support of the agency’s newly proposed rule to crack down on TCE exposure.

Loudoun County residents who have questions may email [email protected] for more information about the process.

Local residents can also go to the Hidden Lane Landfill Superfund website page for more information.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Youngkin on the clock to sign gun safety bills passed by both Virginia chambers
2 Snow, cold blast possible in Virginia this weekend; temps as high as 70 next week
3 Congressman Bob Good got kicked out of Donald Trump store opening in Farmville
4 ‘Soft’: When this 20-win Virginia team gets down, oddly, it stays down
5 Virginia is offensively-challenged: What can Tony Bennett do to find more points?

Latest News

offshore wind
Environment, Virginia

Dominion Energy to sell 50% noncontrolling interest of offshore wind farm project in partnership

Rebecca Barnabi
snapshat on phone
Police, Schools, Virginia

Roanoke man arrested for threats involving AK in Snapchat group, forced closure of schools

Crystal Graham

A Roanoke man was arrested today related to comments he allegedly posted in a Snapchat group that led to the closure of Roanoke Public Schools this week.

chris graham uva basketball
Basketball, Sports

Podcast: ‘Soft’ Virginia has bigger, tough North Carolina next up on Saturday

Chris Graham

We’ve been writing all week about how Virginia coach Tony Bennett and his team have recognized that there’s a softness about this year’s team.

charlottesville virginia map
Local

Davis Norris, former Charlottesville mayor, selected as first executive director for CAAR Foundation

Crystal Graham
ben cline
Op-Eds, Politics

Gene Zitver: Is the end of Ben Cline’s corruption crusade? (Hint: probably not)

Contributors
covid-19
Op-Eds, Politics

John Whitehead: COVID tested our commitment to freedom. Three years later, we’re still failing

Contributors
Israel
Op-Eds, Politics

Derek Royden: Of olive trees, bison and the dispossessed

Contributors

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status