Infrastructure Law to fund TCE chemical removal at landfill site in Sterling

Federal funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is making possible a project by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to remove trichloroethylene (TCE) chemicals at the Hidden Lane Landfill Superfund site in Sterling.

“I know firsthand how Parkinson’s Disease and atypical parkinsonisms can be devastating for individuals, their families and communities around them,” Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton, who represents Virginia’s District 10, said. “While there’s still much more work to do to better understand and treat these diseases, there is strong evidence that exposure to TCE is likely a contributing factor to cases of Parkinson’s. That’s why I’m proud that today the EPA is taking action, thanks to our Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, that will clean up toxic TCE right here in our community to keep Virginians safer and healthier.”

The EPA is working with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) and will continue to oversee the project’s progress and development and work with local and state agencies to keep the project from being a burden on local residents and ensure that it is conducted in a safe and efficient manner.

The first phase of the project began today with an excavation effort to remove the TCE source area, and is projected to be completed later in 2024. The next phase includes the EPA’s use of a below-ground treatment technology known as In-Situ Bioremediation and conducting chemical reduction of the TCE source material in groundwater. In addition to the excavation and bioremediation phases, the project will also connect a public waterline to more than 100 local properties to deliver safe drinking water.

Last year, Wexton was diagnosed with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), an atypical parkinsonism that is believed to have ties to environmental toxins such as TCE. She has since been a strong advocate in favor of actions to protect Americans from the chemical, and wrote a letter to EPA Administrator Michael Regan last December in support of the agency’s newly proposed rule to crack down on TCE exposure.

Loudoun County residents who have questions may email [email protected] for more information about the process.

Local residents can also go to the Hidden Lane Landfill Superfund website page for more information.