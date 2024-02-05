Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home ‘Indicators of environmental health’: Wild bird populations on decline in North America
Arts & Culture, Climate, US/World

‘Indicators of environmental health’: Wild bird populations on decline in North America

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
(© Chelsea – stock.adobe.com)

The populations of wild birds in North America are declining, according to recent data, and Virginia Tech is doing what it can to mitigate the loss.

In January, nearly 200 leaders in bird conservation came together at the National Conservation Training Center to talk about how to change the approach to bird conservation and ensure that the population declines of more than 100 “tipping point species” are reversed.

At the bird conservation conference was Ashley Dayer, an associate professor in the College of Natural Resources and Environment and a Global Change Center affiliated faculty member at Virginia Tech.

Bird populations in North America have declined by approximately 2.9 billion birds, a loss of more than one in four birds since 1970. The bird loss will continue to grow unless changes are made in our daily lives.

“Habitat loss due to agricultural intensification and urbanization is arguably the biggest threat to birds, along with climate change,” Dayer said. She points to cats and window collisions playing a role in bird deaths. Up to one billion birds die each year after hitting windows, data reveals, and cats are estimated to kill more than 2.4 billion birds annually in the U.S. and Canada.

Dayer understands the importance of birds to our environment, because her research focuses on social science applied to wildlife conservation, especially with regard to birds.

“They are often referred to as the ‘canary in the coal mine,’” she said. “Birds are indicators of environmental health for their own species, people and other wildlife. They also provide many important functions like eating pests and disease vectors like mosquitoes.”

Dayer’s recent research explores how bird sounds and observations enrich human life and make humans happier.

Ecological, social scientists and other conservationists are working vigorously to address the losses.

“Virginia Tech and Georgetown University are playing a leading role in the Road to Recovery: Saving Our Shared Birds effort,” Dayer said.

And everyone can help in reversing the wildlife bird population decline by following recommendations from Dayer:

  • Keep cats indoors. They make great pets, but more feral and pet cats roam freely in nature. Cats instinctively hunt and kill birds, even when well fed.
  • Make windows safer for birds. They perceive reflections in glass as a habitat they can fly into. Experts recommend installing screens or using film/paint to break up reflections.
  • Grow native plants to make yards or land a better habitat for birds.
  • Drink bird-friendly coffee to ensure tropical habitat is not lost. The coffee is certified organic, but its impact on the environment goes further than that. It is cultivated specifically to maintain bird habitats instead of clearing vegetation that birds and other wildlife rely on.
  • Participate in studies about birds. Project Feederwatch and eBird provide these opportunities for the public and lead to important conservation science discoveries.

“It’s critical that we improve our approach to bird conservation by all working together to do our part. From researchers to land managers to members of the public we must take action to more effectively conserve tipping point species,” Dayer said. ”Engaging people in the solutions is an important component to ensuring that we reverse declines in bird populations before it’s too late. I watched a bird species (the Po’ouli on Maui) go extinct early in my career, and I don’t want to ever experience that again.”

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 One person confirmed dead in two-vehicle crash Sunday in Augusta County
2 Virginia AG Miyares signs on to Republican effort to defund aid to displaced Gazans
3 Minimum wage going up? Virginia General Assembly eyes $15 rate
4 Preview: Virginia, on six-game winning streak, set to face Miami on Big Monday
5 Metrics: Where Virginia Basketball stands with the computers after Clemson win

Latest News

ambulance
Cops & Courts, Virginia

23-year-old Richmond man dead following accident in Norfolk

Crystal Graham
augusta county sheriff's office
Cops & Courts, Local

Sheriff’s office: Two Augusta County courts closed today; cases to be rescheduled

Crystal Graham

The Augusta County District Courts building is closed for the remainder of today, according to a news release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

social media
Govt/Politics, US/World

Warner: Biden administration needs to step up social media misinformation fight

Chris Graham

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner thinks the Biden administration has been “too restrained” in its pushback against a MAGA-backed legal effort to prevent the White House from working with social media companies to combat the flood of misinformation.

chris graham uva basketball
Basketball, Sports

Podcast: Virginia gets ready for Miami on Big Monday; deep dive into NCAA metrics

Chris Graham
car accident investigation police rescue
Cops & Courts, Local

One person confirmed dead in two-vehicle crash Sunday in Augusta County

Crystal Graham
gas prices
Biz/Econ, US/World

Gas prices up modestly in past week: Bigger increases to follow as weather warms up

Chris Graham
uva basketball
Basketball, Sports

Women’s Basketball: Virginia rallies in fourth, but Clemson holds on for 75-69 win

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status