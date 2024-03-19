Countries
House energy coalition condemns Republicans' focus on 'Big Oil' over American families
Climate, Politics, US & World

House energy coalition condemns Republicans’ focus on ‘Big Oil’ over American families

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
(© Ana Gram – stock.adobe.com)

Leaders of the House Sustainable Energy and Environment Coalition (SEEC) released a statement in response to House Republicans’ Polluters Over People 2.0 agenda that represents yet another attack on the welfare of American families and communities.

The SEEC includes Co-Chairs Reps. Doris Matsui, Mike Quigley, and Paul Tonko, Vice Chairs Reps. Don Beyer of Virginia, Matt Cartwright, Sean Casten, Chellie Pingree, and Katie Porter, and Chair Emeritus Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia.

“Despite the looming threat of a potential partial government shutdown at the end of this week, House Republicans are more interested in serving Big Oil than the American people. Republicans’ so-called ‘Energy Week’ is nothing more than a shameless political stunt for their fossil fuel supporters. They want nothing less than to roll back the historic clean energy investments that are already driving a boom in domestic manufacturing, slashing pollution, and creating thousands of jobs across America.”

The SEEC, founded in 2009, is a coalition of 96 members of the U.S. House of Representatives focused on actively and effectively advancing policies that address climate change, promoting clean energy innovation and domestic manufacturing, developing renewable energy resources, creating family-sustaining clean jobs, protect our nation’s air, water and natural environment, and promoting environmental justice.

“House Republicans’ Polluters Over People 2.0 agenda has nothing new or novel to offer the American people. There is no vision for a cleaner, healthier, more sustainable and more resilient future. Instead, Republicans want to send us backward. They have resurrected old, failed bills that would enact egregious giveaways to oil and gas companies at the continued expense of American families. Even worse, House Republicans are seeking to roll back parts of our historic Inflation Reduction Act that are targeted at holding fossil fuel companies accountable and helping our environmental justice communities finally address the disproportionate impacts of pollution in their neighborhoods.”

According to the SEEC, Republicans were not legislating for Americans when they wrote to fossil fuel companies and Big Polluters during a looming government shutdown.

“After we finish the job of funding the government, we at SEEC look forward to working on a real ‘Energy Week’ that further advances a clean and prosperous future for all Americans.”

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

