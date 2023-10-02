Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan
Healthy bites: Virginians encouraged to participate in Farm to School Week
Schools, Virginia

Healthy bites: Virginians encouraged to participate in Farm to School Week

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
vegetable stand at farmers market
(© Moving Moment – stock.adobe.com)

Virginians are encouraged this week to make some noise for Virginia Farm to School Week.

The latest report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture states that 125 Virginia school divisions have active Farm to School programs.

The program increases access to fresh, healthy, Virginia-grown food while providing hands-on learning opportunities in a variety of educational settings. Schools and community sponsors of federal child nutrition programs help to provide nutritious food, support local farms and educate students about healthy eating, agriculture and the environment.

“School divisions are implementing farm to school strategies that include local procurement, school gardens, farm visits, and cooking demonstrations,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Lisa Coons said. “Virginia students are enjoying fresh locally grown foods while learning about good nutrition and the importance of family farming and agriculture to our communities and the commonwealth. Supporting student health and Virginia’s agriculture economy is a win-win.”

The annual Crunch Heard ‘Round the Commonwealth, a social media promotion featuring Virginians taking bites of Virginia-grown apples and sharing images and videos, will be held Thursday, October 5. Participants are encouraged to use hashtags #VACrunch and #VAFarmtoSchool.

Virginia Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera, Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr and Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Commissioner Joseph Guthrie will also share videos on social media on Oct. 5.

“I am looking forward to participating in the Crunch Heard Round the Commonwealth, as it helps to increase awareness of the Virginia Farm to School program. Farm to School activities promote the importance of local agriculture, improve student nutrition and health, and raise public awareness of food and farming,” Guthrie said.

 

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 National Democrats sinking $2M into Virginia General Assembly races to counter Youngkin, GOP
2 Sunset Park in Waynesboro has potential to be open by end of year
3 Traffic alert: Forest Service to temporarily close North River Road in Augusta County
4 The ‘Office’ reboot may find it challenging to capture office life in the post-pandemic era
5 Adam Copeland is All Elite: WWE Hall of Famer talks jump to AEW, dream matches in new company

Latest News

Local, Police

Residents, dog safely evacuated from Albemarle County townhouse fire

Crystal Graham
nascar
Sports

Podcast: One last spot in NASCAR Cup Series playoffs Round of 8 up for grabs at the Roval

Rod Mullins

Ryan Blaney took the checkered flag in Talladega on Sunday, outdueling Kevin Harvick, who was later DQ’d, to the finish line.

road closed
Local

Traffic alert: Forest Service to temporarily close North River Road in Augusta County

Rebecca Barnabi

The Forest Service will temporarily close a quarter mile section of North River Road in Augusta County on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023.

teen on laptop
Local, Politics

Harrisonburg to upgrade bill payment system; bill payment unavailable Oct. 9-10

Crystal Graham
augusta county sheriff
Local, Police

Two being held without bond for $280 robbery from individual in Fishersville

Crystal Graham
brennan armstrong
Sports

Brennan Armstrong, after another dismal performance, loses starting QB job at NC State

Chris Graham
Culture, Local

Jack and Davis Reid to perform benefit concert for Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy