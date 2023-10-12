Countries
Health department returns to Waynesboro; most services available later this year
Crystal Graham
Published date:

virginia department of healthThe Waynesboro community will have access to its own health department again beginning on Oct. 16.

The Central Shenandoah Health District announced the new location of the Waynesboro-Augusta Health Department today.

Beginning Monday, the public can begin receiving services at 540 Lew Dewitt Blvd., Suite 5, in Waynesboro.

“After an extensive search, we are excited to announce a new location for the Waynesboro-Augusta Health Department,” said Dr. Elaine Perry, acting health director. “Our staff look forward to resuming vital public health services for the Waynesboro community at our new location.”

All clinical services at the previous 12th Street location ended on July 20, 2022. At the time, a reopening date was projected for spring 2023.

A mobile clinic was set up on select dates at Embrace Waynesboro Community Center to serve Waynesboro clients in the interim. Waynesboro residents were also directed to the Staunton-Augusta Health Department for services.

Starting Oct. 16, available services will include accessing vital records such as birth, marriage, divorce, and death certificates and other environmental health permitting applications.

Clinical services such as immunizations and STI testing/treatment are anticipated to be available at this location in late 2023 or early 2024.

The Waynesboro-Augusta Health Department will be open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information or to make an appointment, residents may call (540) 949-0137 or visit  https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/central-shenandoah/.

Crystal Graham

