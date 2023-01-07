No opening date available for Waynesboro-Augusta Health Department

There is no official location or opening date for the Waynesboro-Augusta Health Department at this time.

When the 211 W. 12th Street location closed in July, the Central Shenandoah Health District said they hoped to reopen in Spring 2023 after a renovation or relocation of the facility.

“CSHD is actively working with state officials to open a new Waynesboro Health Department location. At this time, we do not have a firm opening date,” said Jordi Shelton, a communications specialist with the CSHD. “As soon as we have more information, we will notify the community.”

On Thursday, the health district announced that it will continue offering vaccination clinics at a community center in Waynesboro on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month beginning Jan. 10.

“In the interim, Waynesboro residents can receive health department services at the Staunton-Augusta Health Department, and COVID-19 vaccines and test kits at Embrace Community Center,” said Shelton.

Embrace Community Center is located at 932 Fir Street in Waynesboro. In addition to vaccines, the clinics include free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests, condom kits, clothes and community resources.

Related stories

Central Shenandoah Health District to continue Waynesboro vaccine clinics

Health department closed in Waynesboro but mobile clinic to offer select services

Weekly health department, community-based COVID-19 vaccination clinics to end Dec. 30

Waynesboro-Augusta Health Department to temporarily close; reopening scheduled for spring 2023

Roe v. Wade fallout? Family-planning services eliminated at Waynesboro Health Department