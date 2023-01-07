Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news no opening date available for waynesboro augusta health department
Local

No opening date available for Waynesboro-Augusta Health Department

Crystal Graham
Published:
health care
(© DragonImages – stock.adobe.com)

There is no official location or opening date for the Waynesboro-Augusta Health Department at this time.

When the 211 W. 12th Street location closed in July, the Central Shenandoah Health District said they hoped to reopen in Spring 2023 after a renovation or relocation of the facility.

“CSHD is actively working with state officials to open a new Waynesboro Health Department location. At this time, we do not have a firm opening date,” said Jordi Shelton, a communications specialist with the CSHD. “As soon as we have more information, we will notify the community.”

On Thursday, the health district announced that it will continue offering vaccination clinics at a community center in Waynesboro on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month beginning Jan. 10.

“In the interim, Waynesboro residents can receive health department services at the Staunton-Augusta Health Department, and COVID-19 vaccines and test kits at Embrace Community Center,” said Shelton.

Embrace Community Center is located at 932 Fir Street in Waynesboro. In addition to vaccines, the clinics include free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests, condom kits, clothes and community resources.

Related stories

Central Shenandoah Health District to continue Waynesboro vaccine clinics

Health department closed in Waynesboro but mobile clinic to offer select services

Weekly health department, community-based COVID-19 vaccination clinics to end Dec. 30

Waynesboro-Augusta Health Department to temporarily close; reopening scheduled for spring 2023

Roe v. Wade fallout? Family-planning services eliminated at Waynesboro Health Department

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

police
,

Virginia State Police working to get criminal justice databases back online after outage
Chris Graham
jan. 6 capitol insurrection
, ,

ClineWatch: Only one Republican marked the Jan. 6 insurrection anniversary
Chris Graham

Only one Republican member of Congress turned out for a ceremony at the U.S. Capitol marking the anniversary of the January 6 insurrection.

cows
,

Are these your cows? If so, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office wants to talk to you
Chris Graham

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for the owner of five head of cattle that have been running amok in the Frog Pond Road area west of Staunton for the past 18 months.

court square theater
,

Court Square Theater announces musical showcase to benefit educational program
Crystal Graham
trump mccarthy
,

Happy Insurrection Day: McCarthy bends knee to Trump after Jan. 6 Speaker election
Chris Graham
mega millions jackpot

No winner, again: Mega Millions jackpot grows to estimated $1.1 billion
Crystal Graham
kadin shedrick

Watch the battle in the paint: Virginia’s Shedrick vs. Syracuse’s Edwards
Scott Ratcliffe