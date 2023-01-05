Vaccine clinics to continue at Embrace in Waynesboro

The Central Shenandoah Health District is offering vaccine clinics in Waynesboro on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month, beginning on Jan. 10.

The clinics will be held at the Embrace Community Center at 932 Fir Street on Jan. 10 and Jan. 24.

The clinics will offer free COVID-19 vaccines, including bivalent boosters and free at-home COVID-19 test kits.

Services will include:

Free COVID-19 vaccines

Free at-home Rapid COVID-19 tests

Free condoms

Free clothes

Free community resource navigation

No appointment is required.

The Waynesboro-Augusta Health Department located on 12th Street closed on July 20 as CSHD looks to relocate or renovate the facility. At the time the closure was announced, CSHD said they were hoping to reopen in spring 2023.

