news vaccine clinics to continue at embrace in waynesboro
Local

Vaccine clinics to continue at Embrace in Waynesboro

Crystal Graham
Published:

Virginia Department of HealthThe Central Shenandoah Health District is offering vaccine clinics in Waynesboro on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month, beginning on Jan. 10.

The clinics will be held at the Embrace Community Center at 932 Fir Street on Jan. 10 and Jan. 24.

The clinics will offer free COVID-19 vaccines, including bivalent boosters and free at-home COVID-19 test kits.

Services will include:

  • Free COVID-19 vaccines
  • Free at-home Rapid COVID-19 tests
  • Free condoms
  • Free clothes
  • Free community resource navigation

No appointment is required.

The Waynesboro-Augusta Health Department located on 12th Street closed on July 20 as CSHD looks to relocate or renovate the facility. At the time the closure was announced, CSHD said they were hoping to reopen in spring 2023.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

