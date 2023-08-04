Countries
Headed to Lake Anna? Swimming advisory issued due to harmful algae bloom
Published date:

Headed to Lake Anna? Swimming advisory issued due to harmful algae bloom

Crystal Graham
Published date:
algae bloom in lake
(© Alexey Stiop – stock.adobe.com)

A swimming advisory has been issued for the upper section of North Anna Branch of Lake Anna in Spotsylvania due to a harmful algae bloom.

The advisory from the Virginia Department of Health is effective immediately.

The public is warned to avoid contact with this specific area of the lake until algae concentrations return to acceptable levels.

Some harmful algae, called cyanobacteria, may cause skin rash and gastrointestinal illnesses, such as upset stomach, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

People and pets are advised to avoid swimming, windsurfing, and standup paddle boarding, as well as other activities that pose a risk of ingesting water.

Activities such as boating may continue with proper precaution in advisory areas.

The North Anna Branch – from the upper inundated waters of the North Anna arm of the lake downstream to the Rt. 522 bridge – is the section of the lake currently under a swimming advisory due to unsafe levels of cyanobacteria.

The area to avoid can be seen on an interactive Harmful Algal Bloom map.

Follow-up monitoring above Route 208 on the lake is planned for the third week of August. A status report containing the updated advisory areas may be viewed at Lake Anna HAB Status Report 8.4.2023.

Contact the harmful algal bloom hotline at (888) 238-6154 if you suspect you experienced health-related effects following exposure to a bloom.

Visit www.SwimHealthyVA.com to learn more about harmful algae blooms or to report an algae bloom or fish kill.

The Virginia Harmful Algal Bloom Task Force includes the VDH, the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, and the Old Dominion University Phytoplankton Laboratory.

Preventing illness due to algae

  • Avoid contact with any area of the lake where water is green or an advisory sign is posted
  • Do not allow children or pets to drink from natural bodies of water
  • Keep children and pets out of the areas experiencing a harmful algae bloom and quickly wash them off with plenty of fresh, clean water after coming into contact with algae scum or bloom water.
  • Seek medical/veterinarian care if you or your animals experience symptoms after swimming in or near an algal bloom.
  • Properly clean fish by removing skin and discarding all internal organs; cook fish to the proper temperature to ensure fish fillets are safe to eat.

