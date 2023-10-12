Harrisonburg: Two treated for knife wounds after altercation on North Main Street

A suspect in an incident that resulted in two people being transported to the hospital with knife wounds was taken into custody Wednesday evening in Harrisonburg.

George Caison, 26, has been arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated malicious wounding. Caison is currently being held at the Rockingham-Harrisonburg Regional Jail.

The male victims, ages 39 and 54, have not been identified.

One victim required air transport to the University of Virginia Medical Center with serious injuries. He is currently in stable condition.

The other victim was transported to Sentara RMH for treatment and was later released.

On Wednesday, Harrisonburg Police Department officers responded to the 300 block of North Main Street at 10:30 p.m. where they located the two male victims suffering from injuries caused by a knife.

The suspect and two victims were known to each other with the altercation appearing to have stemmed from a disagreement earlier in the day.

A suspect description was broadcast to assisting officers, and a deputy with the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office quickly located Caison several blocks away on Broad Street.

Detectives from HPD’s major crimes unit responded to continue the investigation and subsequently arrested Caison.

HPD was assisted during the incident by the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, the Harrisonburg Fire Department and the Harrisonburg Rescue Squad.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is encouraged to contact HPD Detective Bradley Matthias at (540) 437-2669. Anonymous tips related to this incident can be sent to Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050.