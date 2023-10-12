Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia
Harrisonburg: Two treated for knife wounds after altercation on North Main Street
Local, Police

Harrisonburg: Two treated for knife wounds after altercation on North Main Street

Crystal Graham
Published date:

A suspect in an incident that resulted in two people being transported to the hospital with knife wounds was taken into custody Wednesday evening in Harrisonburg.

George Caison
George Caison

George Caison, 26, has been arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated malicious wounding. Caison is currently being held at the Rockingham-Harrisonburg Regional Jail.

The male victims, ages 39 and 54, have not been identified.

One victim required air transport to the University of Virginia Medical Center with serious injuries. He is currently in stable condition.

The other victim was transported to Sentara RMH for treatment and was later released.

On Wednesday, Harrisonburg Police Department officers responded to the 300 block of North Main Street at 10:30 p.m. where they located the two male victims suffering from injuries caused by a knife.

The suspect and two victims were known to each other with the altercation appearing to have stemmed from a disagreement earlier in the day.

A suspect description was broadcast to assisting officers, and a deputy with the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office quickly located Caison several blocks away on Broad Street.

Detectives from HPD’s major crimes unit responded to continue the investigation and subsequently arrested Caison.

HPD was assisted during the incident by the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, the Harrisonburg Fire Department and the Harrisonburg Rescue Squad.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is encouraged to contact HPD Detective Bradley Matthias at (540) 437-2669. Anonymous tips related to this incident can be sent to Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Five Virginia schools report bomb threats that appear to be connected
2 Virginia Organizing renews call for rental inspection program in Waynesboro
3 Analysis: There will be no solution to Israeli-Palestinian question with guns
4 Warner on intelligence failures in Israel: ‘There’ll be time enough to look into those questions’
5 NCAA to review proposed NIL changes: Is UVA poised to be able to take advantage?

Latest News

foia
Local, Politics

Judge rules in favor of Augusta County in FOIA case involving March 20 closed session

Chris Graham
prescription drug pills on pile of money
Health, News, Politics, U.S. & World

Lawmakers push for FDA action one year into Adderall shortage in U.S.

Rebecca Barnabi

In October 2022, the Food & Drug Administration declared a shortage of ingredients necessary in the manufacture of Adderall.

missing
Local, Police

Virginia State Police: 22-year-old Augusta County man reported missing

Crystal Graham

A 22-year-old Augusta County resident is missing, and the Virginia State Police is asking the public for help locating him.

gymnastics
Health, Opinion, Sports

Uninsured in America: Mary Lou Retton’s situation relatable for many

Rebecca Barnabi
Economy, News, U.S. & World

Warehouse and storage work top America’s most stressed professional industries in 2023

Rebecca Barnabi
us politics congress
Politics, U.S. & World

Local Republicans Ben Cline, Bob Good back Jim Jordan in House Speaker race

Chris Graham
veteran uniform
Opinion, Politics

Guns for hire: America’s crisis state goes global

John Whitehead

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy