Harrisonburg Police searching for two suspects in armed robbery

Harrisonburg Police are searching for suspects in an armed robbery at Big Valley Games on Baxter Drive on Friday.

The 4 p.m. robbery netted the suspects, one of whom was armed with a knife, an undisclosed amount of cash.

Per the HPD investigation, a male suspect arrived at the scene in a black Honda Civic, exited the passenger seat, entered the business with the knife, demanded money from a staffer, then after being given money, returned to the passenger seat of the Honda Civic and left the scene.

The Honda Civic was last seen driving southbound on South Main Street.

The male suspect was wearing a mask, gloves, bandana, grey hoodie, black shoes and dark colored pants.

There is no description of the driver of Honda Civic at this time.

The VA registration TPB6780 was determined to be stolen tag, registered to an unrelated vehicle in Harrisonburg.

It’s possible the Black Honda is still displaying this tag number.

The Harrisonburg Police Department encourages anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Major Crimes Unit by calling (540) 437-2650.

Those who have information and wish to remain anonymous may do so by calling Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).