Home Harrisonburg: Police looking for clues in stabbing that sent man to UVA hospital
Harrisonburg: Police looking for clues in stabbing that sent man to UVA hospital

Chris Graham
Published date:
harrisonburg rockingham county va
(© OJUP – shutterstock.com)

A stabbing at a Harrisonburg restaurant early Sunday morning sent a male victim to the University of Virginia Medical Center with serious injuries.

The stabbing was reported at 12:30 a.m. at the Habesha Restaurant and Hookah Bar on Neff Avenue.

Officers responding to a call for service at the location found a male in the parking lot with apparent stab wounds. Officers immediately began providing medical care to the male prior to rescue arriving.

The victim, a 25-year-old Harrisonburg resident, was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center with serious injuries. He was later flown to University of Virginia Medical Center, where he received additional treatment and has since been released.

Harrisonburg Police is currently seeking input from anyone with information about this incident or the identity of the suspect(s). A suspect description is currently unavailable as HPD’s Major Crimes Unit investigates leads on their identity.

HPD reported in a release on Monday that it is believed to be an isolated incident, and it is not believed that there is any risk to the public currently.

The Harrisonburg Police Department encourages anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Major Crimes Unit by calling (540) 437-2650.

Those who have information and wish to remain anonymous may do so by calling Crime Solvers at (540) 574- 5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

