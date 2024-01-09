Countries
Harrisonburg Police arrest Barboursville man in Dec. 1 drive-by shooting
Cops & Courts, Local

Harrisonburg Police arrest Barboursville man in Dec. 1 drive-by shooting

Chris Graham
Published date:
harrisonburg rockingham county va
(© OJUP – shutterstock.com)

A suspect in a drive-by shooting that occurred on Dec. 1 shooting in Harrisonburg has been identified and arrested.

Chavis Rashad Williams, 30, of Barboursville, was already in custody at Middle River Regional Jail on separate charges.

Williams is being held without bond at MRRJ on the new charges.

The Dec. 1 shooting was reported at 11 p.m. at the Public Safety Building, where two victims reported being shot at while in their vehicle moments earlier.

The complainants stated that, while driving on Old Furnace Road, a vehicle had passed them going in the same direction when they heard a loud bang, which sounded like a gunshot.

The victims were unharmed, but drove directly to the Public Safety Building.

HPD officers inspected the victims’ vehicle and did in fact locate what appeared to be a gunshot hole in their vehicle. HPD’s Major Crimes Unit conducted an extensive investigation and was able to identify Williams as a suspect in the shooting.

HPD encourages anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Major Crimes Unit by calling (540) 437-2650. Those who have information and wish to remain anonymous may do so by calling Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).





Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

