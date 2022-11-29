Harrisonburg: Fire officials investigating apparent intentionally set fire

The Harrisonburg Fire Department is seeking leads related to a structure fire that occurred last week in Shannon Hill Office Park.

The 9 p.m. Nov. 23 fire appears to have been intentionally set, according to investigators.

No residents or firefighters were injured in the incident.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating and is seeking the public’s help in providing any information relating to this fire. Anyone with information can contact Deputy Fire Marshal Mike Armstrong at 540-432-7703 or [email protected].

Those providing information may remain anonymous.