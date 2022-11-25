Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news harrisonburg christmas carol sing along concert event planned for dec 2
Culture

Harrisonburg: Christmas carol sing-along concert event planned for Dec. 2

Crystal Graham
Published:
seed project arts incarnate harrisonburg
Photo courtesy Arts Incarnate

Arts Incarnate presents a live concert of Harrisonburg’s own “The Soil and the Seed Project” on Friday, Dec. 2, at 6:30 p.m.

The event is billed as a Christmas carol sing-along concert – listen, sing, and enjoy a night of carols and fun.

“The Soil and the Seed Project” is made up of both members of local favorite “The Walking Roots” and friends. The concert will showcase their new project – and you can sing along to some familiar tunes.

Tickets to the event are free. However, donations are accepted.

Reservations are requested here.

Arts Incarnate is located at 75 N. Mason St. in Harrisonburg.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

coach mox

‘Nobody had a losing mentality’: How Coach Mox has turned Virginia around
Scott Ratcliffe
police

Chesapeake Walmart shooter left ‘Death note,’ purchased gun day of shooting
Chris Graham

Chesapeake Walmart shooter Andre Bing purchased the 9 mm handgun he used to kill six co-workers on the morning of the Tuesday shooting, according to local police, who also released the details of the “Death note” he left on his...

hospice of the shenandoah concert

Hospice of the Shenandoah annual Christmas concert returns on Dec. 1
Crystal Graham

The Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah annual Christmas benefit concert returns on Thursday, Dec. 1, at Waynesboro’s Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Waynesboro.

staunton

Staunton: City offers free parking to holiday shoppers in downtown business district
Crystal Graham
republican democrat

‘The Progressive Liberal’ drawing real-life heat wrestling in Trump Country
Chris Graham
skiing

SCC: Be prepared for seasonal hazards like fire, theft, frozen pipes
Crystal Graham
Visit Harrisonburg

Harrisonburg: Goal of presentation, panel is to get residents ‘inspired to get outside’
Crystal Graham