Harrisonburg: Christmas carol sing-along concert event planned for Dec. 2

Arts Incarnate presents a live concert of Harrisonburg’s own “The Soil and the Seed Project” on Friday, Dec. 2, at 6:30 p.m.

The event is billed as a Christmas carol sing-along concert – listen, sing, and enjoy a night of carols and fun.

“The Soil and the Seed Project” is made up of both members of local favorite “The Walking Roots” and friends. The concert will showcase their new project – and you can sing along to some familiar tunes.

Tickets to the event are free. However, donations are accepted.

Reservations are requested here.

Arts Incarnate is located at 75 N. Mason St. in Harrisonburg.